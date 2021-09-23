The volume books of history can be interesting to traverse at times. At the museum, we make that journey numerous times as year as we work to share and preserve the voices of Sheridan County. This summer, as we prepared for our annual cemetery tours, we came across a story not well known within the community.
William McPherren was a prominent individual in Sheridan’s history. He served for 14 years as a police officer for the community and was appointed Chief of Police by Mayor Camplin in 1918. In 1921 McPherren resigned from the police force to take the position of undersheriff that Sheriff Thomas appointed him to. McPherren was so well liked that it’s possible his move away from the Police Department to undersheriff was a strategic positioning to make a run for sheriff. However, we will never know if this was the case or not.
In January 1919 the 18th Amendment was ratified in the United States. Prohibition outlawed the making, transportation, and selling of any and all alcoholic beverages. The amendment would be fully enforceable by 1920 and the people of Sheridan County had just as many issues with it as the rest of the country. For McPherren he, along with other law enforcement officers, were expected to uphold the law.
On Oct. 7, 1921, McPherren died during a prohibition moonshine raid outside of Monarch. While all the other officers at the raid were certain which of the two bootleggers had pulled the trigger that killed him, Earl McKenna was found not guilty of the murder charge. According to newspaper reports, McKenna’s attorney spoke so passionately about the necessity of acquitting his client that the audience was moved to tears several times as he painted McKenna and McPherren as victims of a blundered and unjust raid. McKenna’s attorney’s plea was helped by the popularity of both men within the county. The jury’s reason for acquittal was that it could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt that McKenna fired the fatal shot.
Without modern day forensics to match the bullet to the firearm used, McKenna’s attorney was able to successfully question the officers accounting of events and argue the entire raid was entrapment.
McPherren’s funeral would be held at the Elks Lodge, of which he was a member. Flags were flown at half-mast throughout Sheridan on the day of his funeral, and it’s recorded that hundreds of people attended the service.
Oct. 7, 2021 is the 100th anniversary of William McPherren’s death. He is one of two sheriff officers who have died in the line of duty to Sheridan County. To honor the sacrifice and story of McPherren, the museum is working to raise funds to install a headstone to finally mark where he lays in Sheridan Municipal Cemetery.
The total cost of the project is estimated at $1,450. The museum’s goal is to raise the funds needed in time to order a headstone by the anniversary of his passing. Donations can be made to the Museum at the Bighorns in person, over the phone or through the mail. A mockup of the headstone is available for view on the museum’s website, museumatthebighorns.org.