Most of the time when we talk about relationships, we only talk about those that contain intimacy — marriages, partners and dates. However, the definition of a relationship is so much more than that.
Being in a relationship with someone simply means being connected. And we are connected to people in many ways. Our relationships can include those between parents and children, siblings, guardians, colleagues, caregivers, neighbors and friends. Each relationship we have is personal, but based on your individual values and beliefs, your relationships may have a common thread of healthy characteristics that are important to you.
As a part of your personal health care this year, I encourage you to focus on your relationships. If this is a new practice for you, here are a few important qualities to consider:
Safety. A relationship cannot be healthy if a person does not feel safe. This includes both physical and emotional safety. There is no use of intimidation or manipulation. Physical space and boundaries are respected. And both individuals are free to express themselves without the fear of violence as a response.
Trust. A relationship is built on mutual understanding, most likely around the defining qualities of that relationship. An intimate partner relationship will have different values and expectations than a parent-child relationship or a colleague relationship. The ability to trust one another honors those expectations and creates a space for honest communication.
Support. A relationship with support acknowledges the many choices a person has to define their own life, offers empathetic advice and encouragement and accepts each individual for who they are without judgment.
The quality of our health includes the quality of our relationships. Be intentional with what relationships you have. Determine what relationships may no longer be healthy or safe for you. If you need assistance ending a relationship safely, seek support from a trusted person or visit with an advocate. You deserve to have relationships that are uplifting and joyful. Your relationships should reflect the best parts of who you are. This is the year for you.