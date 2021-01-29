The COVID-19 pandemic caused 2020 to be a challenging and chaotic year. It was a year where face-to-face interaction was minimal, a year where we spent way too much time at home and got to know our family really well, and a year where our exercise routines went out the window.
Either we were good at following along with a Facebook Live exercise class or we fell in love with cooking and baking new recipes. Either way, for most, it was a difficult year that made our health and fitness habits change.
The year 2021 is here and it is time to reconnect with family, friends and our health. It is time to put 2020 behind us and focus on the present and our future. There are so many benefits to making health and wellness a priority — the first is that it will allow us to forget about 2020 and get excited about 2021. Being physically active will help 2021 be a much better year.
There is no argument that 2020 left us feeling anxious and at times depressed. One way to combat anxiety and depression is exercise. It can be a healthy walk or some other form of physical activity.
When we have depression or anxiety, exercise seems like the last thing we want to do, but once we get motivated to do it, it can make a big difference. Exercise releases endorphins — hormones that reduce pain and enhance feelings of pleasure — that enhance our sense of well-being. Taking a walk, going on a hike, taking a bike ride or going to the mountain to snowshoe helps take our mind off our worries and negative thoughts. It helps us feel in control and helps us feel good.
Exercise helps boost our immune system, thereby decreasing the risk for chronic disease and viral and bacterial infections. Wow, exercise can help us decrease the chance of getting sick. With cold and flu season upon us and COVID-19 still a lurking concern, we need to make physical activity a part of our lives. A nice walk outside is a great place to start. Need more motivation than a walk by yourself outside? Find a friend, go to your local gym, hire a trainer or take your kids to the park and play a game of tag or ultimate frisbee.
We know 2020 was a crummy year. We have two choices — dwell on it, which will continue to make us grouchy, or commit to making 2021 better and happier. Set a few goals and make a plan to get moving. Writing our goals down helps us be more accountable to do what we say we are going to do. Make a plan to be successful at achieving those goals. The plan should include what days and times you will exercise. Include what you will do, how long you will do it and who will do it with you. Include family or friends in the plan. Having someone to exercise with always makes it better. Most importantly, commit to making 2021 a year of health and wellness; with this commitment, we are sure to have a happier, healthier year.