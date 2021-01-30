We would all agree our social calendars have been completely disrupted during this time. Although we are hopeful to return to normal in the upcoming year, we are still in a holding pattern when it comes to returning to pre-COVID-19 social calendars. Research proves staying socially connected promotes healthy aging, enriches our lives and combats feelings of isolation.
So, what can we do to safely connect with people at this stage in the pandemic? In addition to phone calling and letter writing, here are some examples of ways people are breaking free from isolation and booking social time into their calendars.
• The Zoom meeting. If you have not yet tried to connect with others over Zoom, now is the time to give it a try. Once you have tried it a couple of times, you will be a pro. If you used to attend something in person, chances are there is an option to attend that event via Zoom. Church services, book clubs, concerts, birthday parties and even happy hours are happening on Zoom. All you need to attend is a smart phone or a tablet/computer. Don’t have one? The Tech Connect program at the Hub on Smith allows registered seniors to borrow tech devices and will even train you on how to use Zoom and other online applications on the borrowed device or your own device.
• Livestream videos. Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms are used to host all kinds of live events that are then recorded so you can watch them later. Locally, many musicians have played shows on Facebook, and larger performances have been livestreamed from Sheridan College and the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. Many churches have live videos of their worship services. You can comment on these video posts and see all the other comments from those who are watching along with you. Facebook even allows for watch parties where you and your friends agree to watch at the same time and comment as if you were attending together.
• Health and fitness exercises. If your favorite exercise class has been closed due to COVID-19 or if you have decided it’s best to stay home, you can still exercise in the comfort of your own home. The Hub on Smith offers several of its exercise classes via Zoom. There are also many classes on YouTube, which can be accessed from a smart TV. If the weather is agreeable, many people are opting to move outdoors. Meeting someone for a walk or a short venture outdoors, while wearing masks and keeping 6 feet apart, can cure cabin fever and also allow for some safe social time. The Hub on Smith offers a walking club, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing outings. Check out all the events on The Hub’s website, thehubsheridan.org.
• Hybrid get-togethers. The Harvest Group, a support group for those living with dementia coordinated through The Hub, celebrates special events such as virtual birthday parties. The day before the event, home deliveries of individually wrapped cake and party supplies are made to each guest. The group then meets on Zoom to sing “Happy Birthday” and eat cake “together.”
• Hobbies. With so many things canceled, we have seen many people taking up new, and sometimes old, hobbies. Although The Hub on Smith was closed, some volunteers borrowed sewing and knitting supplies to make face masks for the hospital and blankets for the cat shelter. Other people tuned into some cooking videos on The Hub’s Instagram page. Many local art venues also offer kits for pottery and painting that you can pick up curbside and follow along via Facebook. These are activities that normally would be done in person but can easily be adapted to do at home. There are many videos on YouTube that have easy step-by-step instructions for just about any activity you may want to try. From learning to play the ukulele to painting a landscape, new hobbies can help fill the time that used to be devoted to social outings. Best of all, completed projects can be gifted or donated to friends or community members.
For those who enjoy staying active and are used to a full social calendar — we encourage you to continue to seek opportunities where you can learn and interact with others in whatever ways are currently available. While 2020 was a difficult year, many have gotten to know family, neighbors and themselves in new ways.
Perhaps can we take the best versions of ourselves and plan to stay connected to each other and our community in new meaningful, positive ways. And hopefully as in-person events are scheduled, we will have learned to value and appreciate them at a deeper level.