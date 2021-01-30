“Don’t call it a comeback, I been here for years.”
Thirty years ago, LL Cool J dropped the mic with this iconic, though not quite grammatically correct, opening line to his megahit “Mama Said Knock You Out.”
The line quickly came to mind as I thought about what the best outdoor activities to elevate health may be in 2021 — “The Comeback Year.”
For more than a decade, Sheridan Community Land Trust has worked to develop quality-of-life infrastructure to help people of all ages discover new ways to enjoy and explore their beautiful Bighorns backyard. With more than 16 miles of community trail, a dozen access sites to waterways, free Discovery Sessions, historical tours and workshops 12 months a year, it’s easier than ever before to go from your front door to the outdoors in Sheridan County.
Put simply: “SCLT Said Get You Out.”
Of course, just saying you have access to the outdoors doesn’t necessarily help you get outdoors, especially if getting outdoors isn’t part of your routine.
Why should you make getting outdoors part of your routine?
Because it’s great for your physical, mental and emotional health.
But don’t take my word for it, take the word of an expert: Caryn Moxey, PURENERGY Fitness owner and SCLT board member. She said getting outside regularly is “a great way to have fun while getting in a great workout.”
“Exercise gives you endorphins and reduces stress and being out in nature gives the body and mind a great boost,” Moxey said.
Why use SCLT trails?
“The trails are all so close to town, it’s easy to get a quick hike or run in on your lunch break or after work,” Moxey said.
She recommends the Soldier Ridge Trail System, with more than 10 miles of sweeping vistas and subtle beauty on the west edge of town, for folks seeking a longer hike, ride or run with less elevation change.
For a more montane experience, she advised the six miles of Red Grade Trails. Thanks to a partnership with Active Good, a new Sheridan-based nonprofit, visitors will find trails groomed for people-powered pursuits. That means hiking boots or running shoes will work alongside fat bikes, snowshoes and skis.
How can you make getting outdoors part of your routine?
“Start slow and focus on consistency,” Moxey stated. She recommends three days per week for your first month and to add a day per month until you find what works best.
“Giving yourself a monthly or yearly goal for workouts is a great way to keep yourself accountable year-round. Aim for 15 -20 workouts per month. And remember to keep them fun!” she said.
To keep it fun, Moxey said it helps to focus less on what you’re doing and revel more in where you’re at.
“Exercise is great for the body, but it is important to remember that it is also great for the soul and heart,” she said. “It is often easy to be overly focused on distance or time or intensity and forget that you are in a beautiful place with gorgeous wildlife and skylines.”
If variety is the spice of life, then the outdoors is your workout’s allspice. Inviting your friends, family and pets to join you adds even more flavor and fun to your workouts — and Moxey said that’s key to keeping with it.
“If you can work on ways to be active that make you happy, the habits will become automatic. Look at your workouts as an adventure and a challenge,” she said.
If you’re looking for even more variety, you can take one of SCLT’s historical walking tours — you’ll be able to learn about Sheridan County’s fascinating history while getting in a workout.
“Your body is the only one you have, so it’s worth it to take care of it. It’s never too late to start,” she concluded.
Getting outdoors is a perfect way to do just that. SCLT’s community trails and historic tours are open year-round, so you can #OptOutside on your schedule. Trail maps and tour info are available at sheridansclt.org. So, don’t call it comeback. SCLT said get you out.