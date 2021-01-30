Nutritionally improving our habitual go-to foods and recipes is hard work. However, like most things, if it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you. The hard work pays off immeasurably both short term — by adding more energy every day and increasing mental health and alertness — and long term — by preventing many types of cancer and other chronic diseases, including heart disease, stroke and diabetes.
Making healthy substitutions is not just about less calories, sugar and fat. It is just as important to think about what we need more of, such as fiber, magnesium, potassium, Vitamin A, C and E. In addition, considering the quality of the fat, protein and reducing unhealthy preservatives is important.
If you ever feel overwhelmed about what choices are healthy and what are not, by simply choosing less processed (so simple ingredient list) food and more natural color, you will make significant nutritional improvements.