Despite having the word diet in our title, dietitians are not all about restriction. In fact, this whole piece is dedicated to more. How much more you may ask? Just one more. Read on for more details.
Has the high stress of the past year, working from home or uncertainty of the future impacted your usual food choices? Has the term “new normal” transformed from mask wearing and social distancing to also include a different way of eating? Many people have noticed a trend toward more meals to-go, fast food, snacking, more sweets and less physical activity.
As you start a new year, you may feel that spark of energy to improve your health. It’s time to take that momentum and set your intentions. One helpful mantra you may consider adopting is, “just one more.” What if at each meal you added just one more fruit, one more vegetable, one more nut/seed, one more colorful food to your plate or one more glass of water? There are so many opportunities to customize whatever your “one more” can be.
Often times our diets are adequate or perhaps excessive in the protein and refined grains area, so starting with a goal including a fruit or vegetable is a great idea. With an approach such as this, the focus is on what you can add to your diet.
With the inclusion of additional fruits and veggies, there is less room on your plate or in your stomach for the less healthy foods. Simultaneously, you are increasing portions of healthy foods and decreasing portions of those less healthy items. Furthermore, it doesn’t have to be an all or nothing approach. Start with where you are and consider adding just one more.
This may look like adding a banana to your bowl of cereal in the morning, adding slices of avocado to your egg and toast, requesting an additional serving of vegetables like mushrooms or bell peppers on the pizza you order or bringing a yogurt and fruit as your work-snack so you aren’t starving and more likely to overindulge when that plate of cookies is dropped off in the break room. Small but consistent additions to your day can spur big changes to your overall way of eating, guiding improvements in many aspects of your health. Making one healthful change at each meal will have a trickle-down effect to build a strong nutritional foundation for health.
And lastly, if you like to have metrics for outcomes, consider monitoring changes in a few of these areas, which can be related to improved nutrition status: gut health, daily bowel movements, sleep quality, mood, ability to focus, energy level, strength, endurance, blood chemistry, pain and quality of life.
Of course, if you need help navigating the nutrition world, don’t hesitate to find a registered dietitian near you.