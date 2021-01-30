Positive friends, mentors, healthy activities, generosity, spirituality, physical health, mental health and family support.
During this pandemic and at other times of stress, these eight components are vital to our well-being. These components are what make up the Sources of Strength wheel. Sources of Strength is the evidence-based suicide prevention program that is the base of prevention in Sheridan County. Not only is Sources pertinent to work in suicide prevention, but the skills and strategies that are learned through Sources of Strength, along with the eight components previously mentioned, can be applied to all aspects of our lives.
As we enter this new year of 2021, still with the trials and tribulations many of us have felt this past year, we look forward with hope. The word hope brings forth several meanings in my mind. Hope — hang on pain ends — is an important message for those of us who have had a tough year, and hope — help one person every day. That idea of hope is a wonderful goal going forward. The idea of helping each other is the generosity piece of the wheel.
During the month of February, national Sources of Strength leaders will train additional adult advisors and peer leaders in our current Sources schools, including Tongue River High School, Sheridan High School and Sheridan Junior High School. During this month, we will also train new adult advisors and peer leaders at Tongue River Middle School, Big Horn Middle School and Big Horn High School.
These adult advisors and peer leaders will continue the work of using the strengths of the wheel to support the families of our county. We also have Sources elementary curriculum being piloted at Woodland Park Elementary and Tongue River Elementary schools.
Not all of us have every piece of the wheel in our lives, but we all have at least one strength of the pie. The challenge is to recognize the strengths that we do have and to use those strengths. The idea of “pulling yourself up from your bootstraps” is a contrast to some of the pieces of the wheel including family support, positive friends and mentors and for many of us requires a change in our perspective. It is a mind shift worth making, looking at the assets we do have versus those we do not. Together we can build these strengths in our community.
In 2008, now-President Joe Biden said, “Failure at some point in your life is inevitable, but giving up is unforgivable.” This past year may have seemed like failure for many of us but together, using the strengths of the Sources wheel, we can lift each other up. No matter what our political beliefs, those words can give us strength.
What is your Source of Strength?