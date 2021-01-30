There is so much to love about exercising. The endorphin high. The feeling of empowerment when you meet a goal. Being excited when a movement that once gave you an uncanny feeling now feels normal and somewhat easy.
Believe it or not, we all start at the beginning. Nervous. Little to no knowledge of what to do or how to start. Self-consciousness. Overwhelmed by all the information. But don’t let that paralyze you. You can learn to really enjoy it and reap spectacular mental benefits, such as decreased anxiety and depression, lower stress levels, improved and sharpened memory and improved sleep patterns.
Don’t compare yourself to others
There is something to be said about healthy competition, but don’t let that get in your way. Focus on where you are right now, embrace it and remember, you are not working out for anyone other than yourself.
You don’t have to suffer to get benefits
Being an athlete is great but definitely not required. Exercise doesn’t have to be high intensity and high impact to see results.
One of the greatest exercises to boost your mood is taking a walk outside, soaking up the sun and scenery.
Start small
When your morale is low and you feel like you’re living under a cloud, it is important to make sure you don’t set extravagant goals that will increase your stress and anxiety. It’s better to start with a couple days a week and build into an increase of how often or the duration of each workout when you’re ready so you don’t become overwhelmed.
Take advantage of your personality strengths
There is no right or wrong when it comes to exercise. The important thing is to move your body, get your blood flowing and release endorphins by doing something you truly enjoy or think you may enjoy. For example, if running is painful or doesn’t interest you, don’t run...at least not right away. You can challenge yourself with that later if you ever desire. Try a dance class, do yoga, hike, bike, swim or lift weights. If you’re not sure of where to start, one of the best ways to find out what you enjoy is to write down your likes and dislikes then rate them on a scale of most liked to least favorite and start there. Be open to try new things and always be willing to challenge yourself to do something on that “least favorite” list.
Create a fun, upbeat music playlist
Music is healing. It is also motivating. Seek music that you can get lost in the beat with if you are looking for a fast-paced workout. Or find the soul-filling slower music and focus on flowing with it or focusing on your breathing pattern to settle your mind. As important as it is to move your body, it is equally important to find your zen moments. Be intentional about them and use them to your advantage.
Get creative
You don’t have to train in a gym if that isn’t your scene. Try these multitasking ideas instead so you check things off of your list while still getting mood-boosting exercise benefits. Clean your house with intention of being active, wash your car by hand, sweep the sidewalk or shovel snow, do body weight exercises and stretch while you watch your favorite television show.
You don’t have to add stress or log monotonous hours by adding a workout to your day. Make it fun and know that you are doing so many good things for your mental and physical well-being. You’re worth it.