Sheridan Memorial Hospital's South Gould Street location will open as the hospital's primary care clinic Aug. 1 and is expected to provide care to more than 300 patients during its first week in operation, SMH Chief Ambulatory Officer Holly Zajic said.

As an internist and primary care physician, I’m focused on delivering the highest level of care to all patients throughout their lives. I joined Sheridan Memorial Hospital because they share and support this health care philosophy. 

Now, as the medical director of our new primary care practice downtown, I have the privilege of leading a team of seven — three physicians, one physician assistant and three nurse practitioners — who have been demonstrating this patient-centered, mission-driven style of practice for years.

Dr. Kristopher C. Schamber, MD, FACP, is the medical director for Sheridan Memorial Hospital's primary care office.

