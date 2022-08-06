As an internist and primary care physician, I’m focused on delivering the highest level of care to all patients throughout their lives. I joined Sheridan Memorial Hospital because they share and support this health care philosophy.
Now, as the medical director of our new primary care practice downtown, I have the privilege of leading a team of seven — three physicians, one physician assistant and three nurse practitioners — who have been demonstrating this patient-centered, mission-driven style of practice for years.
The team serving you in our new primary care practice downtown includes:
Internal medicine (adults only)
• Dr. Kristopher Schamber
• Dr. Derek Redinger (arriving in September)
• Rebekah Montgomery, FNP-C
• Jeffrey Shideman, FNP-C
Our goal with the new primary care clinic is to expand health care services for the entire community. In addition to providing traditional adult medical care with our internal medicine providers, our new practice is an opportunity to re-establish family medicine in Sheridan. Here, we strive for a holistic approach for families, where multiple generations can build relationships with the same provider to make the health care process easier to maintain over time. For instance, family members can make appointments together and even see the same provider. Building relationships with our physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners as a family unit can improve health care outcomes for each member of the family. Increased access, same-day appointments and extensive online health care tools are all part of our new practice and designed to exceed patient needs and expectations.
As a health care consumer, one of the most important steps you can take is establishing a primary care provider relationship. As we get to know you, your medical history and your family’s medical history, we will provide timely, proactive, relevant health care. This relationship translates to major health benefits, including a decrease in hospital and emergency department visits; more effective management of chronic diseases throughout your life; lower overall health care costs; and improved quality of life.
In advance of your next appointment, I encourage you to take advantage of our patient portal at www.mysheridanhealth.org, also found on the Sheridan Memorial Hospital website. It offers 24-hour secure access to your personal health information as well as allowing you to:
• View upcoming appointments
• Communicate securely and privately with your provider
• Request prescription refills
• Conduct video telehealth visits
• Access and complete forms necessary for upcoming appointments
• View and print test results, including COVID-19 test results, and immunization records
Our new downtown practice is an important investment in Sheridan, a community that means so much to my family and me. We look forward to meeting you and your family, and of course, to seeing familiar faces in our brand new space.
Dr. Kristopher C. Schamber, MD, FACP, is the medical director for Sheridan Memorial Hospital's primary care office.