Zinc is an essential trace mineral, functioning in many ways to support our health. This includes a vital role in our immune system.
During this era, many people are taking zinc or wondering if they should to help defend against COVID-19. There is no doubt that someone who is zinc deficient will have a greater risk of more severe symptoms should they become infected with COVID-19.
There is also ongoing, promising research looking at those infected with COVID-19 and the impact of zinc supplementation on slowing down the virus replication process, i.e. helping slow the progression of the infection so the immune system can keep up.
The best way to prevent zinc deficiency is with a good nutritional plan, focused on food before considering supplements. Excessive zinc in supplemental form can cause vomiting, diarrhea, disrupted sense of smell, and most concerning of all, copper deficiency. The ratio between zinc and copper is important for maintaining adequate immune system function. Unlike food sources, taking large doses of supplemental zinc greatly increases the risk of altering this ratio.
So ironically, if you take too much supplemental zinc you may actually impair immune system function. It is helpful to know the tolerable upper limit for zinc is set at 40 mg for adult women and men.
The current adult zinc RDA is 8 mg for women and 11 mg for men. For adults not taking supplements, the NHANES 2005-20016 studies show that 15% of the U.S. population has an inadequate dietary intake for zinc. For those on supplements, it is about 11%.
For the elderly population, that number is higher. Based on a systematic review of studies in western countries, for the elderly population still living in the community, 31% of women and 49% of men were deficient for zinc, while 50% of women and 66% of men living in some type of institutional care had zinc deficiencies. It is not uncommon in nursing homes for elders to be on zinc supplementation, especially if they have wounds because of zinc’s role in healing.
Food sources of zinc
Excellent sources of zinc include oysters, beef, crab, pork, organ meats, nuts and seeds such as pumpkin seeds.
Many foods have both zinc and copper, making it easy to maintain your ratio. Some of the foods with the best copper to zinc ratio include oysters, sesame seeds, cashew nuts and sunflower seeds. Foods in the nut, seed and legume families often are rich sources of both zinc and copper and they also have many other benefits including fiber, B vitamins and minerals such as selenium and magnesium.
It is wise to be careful to avoid excessive supplemental levels of zinc and/or an imbalance of the copper/zinc ratio. If you feel that you need to boost your zinc intake, then talk with your doctor, dietitian, nutritionist or another knowledgeable member of your health care team about whether supplementing is right for you.