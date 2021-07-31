A number of years ago, as I wandered through Denver International Airport, I was drawn to a kiosk that displayed the company sign overhead in big white letters on a black background: “Be Good To People” (BGTP). With plenty of time to spare before my next flight, I thought to myself “how great is this?” I decided to check it out.
The treatment I received from BGTP staff was just what I needed after a week of teaching and conferences in Utah. Actually, it is what everyone needs each day, a little bit of tender loving care. I found out that BGTP was created because the founder experienced an unkind encounter with a complete stranger in 2008. She chose to turn a harsh incident into a positive situation, and this uplifting “movement” was born.
BGTP continues to support its simple mission of bringing a little more kindness to this world by encouraging others to do so also, according to begoodtopeople.com.
One of my favorite parts of this newspaper is the “Kindness Corner," which recognizes acts of kindness through short stories written by those in our community who want to share them with other readers. Each one has truly touched my heart, representing genuine compassion and generosity, some of the finest human characteristics, or more simply stated: loving-kindness in action. Defined as a gentle tenderness and consideration toward others, loving-kindness is composed of four powerful elements:
• Friendliness — warmth and embrace of self and others,
• Compassion — empathizing with the experiences of others, recognizing the universal nature of human experience,
• Joy — appreciation of the good qualities and good fortune of self and others, and
• Equanimity — kind caring toward everyone (including self) with an equal spread of loving feelings and acceptance in all situations and relationships.
Working these into each day can change our overall attitude for the better. Taking time to nurture gratitude for the good in others, even when they may not be in the best mood, can diminish negative qualities of our emotional spirit such as animosity, hostility, intolerance and selfishness. These are still a part of our human nature, but free will provides us an opportunity to turn thoughtlessness into kind-heartedness.
Nonetheless, we need to start with ourselves. If we do not love ourselves, indeed we cannot share with others that beautiful part of us that beams with benevolence, decency and understanding.
An ideal loving-kindness contemplation practice — my personal favorite — is time well spent in a quiet place, focusing for a few minutes on each of the following phrases, taken from MBSR training: “May I be well; May I be at peace; May I be healthy; May I live with ease; May I be free from danger; May this mind be at ease; May this body be free from tension; May this heart be peaceful.”
Be Good To People. Please always start with yourself. This is not only a win-win situation, but also a great way to enjoy a full, healthy and peace-filled life.