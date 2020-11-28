This has really been a crazy year. Admittedly, change is the one constant force that we can count on happening in life, but what a rollercoaster this past 11 months has been.
From individual experiences to those among family and friends, as well as situations throughout our community and across the state, around our entire nation and globally, we have been dealing with a tremendous amount of stress.
Ups and downs, twists and turns include not only those “normal” everyday challenges that seem unquestionably more workable now. Plain and simple, 2020 has dealt a mind-boggling turn of events with uncertain long-term impacts on daily life.
Adapting during significantly stressful times beckons us to find ways to build up our hardiness to even more powerful levels. Resilience is the capacity to endure harsh conditions, such as adversity, difficulties or misfortune, and to be able to rebound, emerging stronger than before. Resiliently embracing our irrepressible, supple, spirited nature is somewhat like building a muscle: it requires time and strong, enduring dedication.
We can increase our resilient inner self, working throughout each day to purposefully bounce back a bit, also learning great lessons in empowerment from these stressful experiences and events. Likewise, tenacious commitment to enhancing self-awareness through a body-friendly, stress-reducing self-care practice provides profound personal growth. Ultimately, focusing more on self-care helps one develop new coping strategies.
We are unique human beings; understandably, the enormous challenges of 2020 have affected each of us differently, at times bringing a distinctive deluge of thoughts, intense emotions and tremendous doubt.
However, we should remember that, while emotionally painful and physically difficult at times, adverse chapters in our lives certainly do not determine the end result, our future.
“You never know how strong you are until being strong is your only choice." — Bob Marley
There are many aspects of our present circumstances that we can control. Enhancing resilience definitively helps carry us through these events. Greater resilience nurtures personal responsiveness that ultimately improves daily life. Work with behaviors, thoughts and actions while focusing on these specific coping strategies:
• Connect in ways that are diligently safe to cultivate joy and compassion;
• Care for and strengthen in body, mind and spirit, fostering greater overall health and well-being;
• Keep things in perspective, accepting challenges and focusing on the good side of circumstances, thus adopting a more balanced outlook;
• Develop and complete realistic intentions each day: empower, motivate, sustain and expand self-awareness to appreciate the beauty of life.
It has been a crazy year, but let us all lean on one another when necessary, nurture a healthier, more resilient body, mind and spirit. Trust, hope and unite for better days to come. Our future is truly in our hands and hearts, if we let it be.
Please take care, stay safe and live each day in health. Blessings and peace.