Stress can affect an individual’s mental and physical well-being.
Many adults are attempting to juggle work, parenting, relationships, and other daily responsibilities. For kids, life changes and academic or social pressures can contribute to stress. The pressures of daily life have led to increased stress on American families in general. Effectively handling stress is an important part of creating balance in life and protecting one’s mental and physical health.
Unchecked stress can lead to changes in physical and emotional health. Unmanaged stress can lead to problems with high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes and obesity. Stress can create muscle tension, headaches, stomach problems, and fatigue. Mood effects include problems with anger, depression and anxiety.
For some, it leads to unhealthy coping behaviors including substance abuse, social withdrawal or changes in eating habits. In children, changes in behavior such as acting out, trouble concentrating, mood swings and sleep troubles may also indicate stress. Here are some ways to help manage stress:
- Physical activity can help manage stress. People who spend more time exercising are less likely to be depressed and have lower rates of anxiety. Some research also suggests that getting exercise in nature provides an extra anti-stress boost. Doing some physical activity that you enjoy is an important part of a stress reduction plan. For children, spending quality time playing together can be an important stress relief.
- Utilize connections and support systems to cope with stress. Talk about your worries and other feelings with people you trust. Supportive friends and family may be able to help by listening and validating your experience. Sometimes they may be able to offer help in other ways. Children also benefit from a validating and supportive person discuss worries with.
- Engage in a relaxing activity on a regular basis. This may include developing mindfulness skills, meditation, massage, or yoga. These mind/body activities reduce physical and emotional stress. Through a repetitive mindful-based practice, the mind and body become more adept at handling daily stress.
- Good sleep habits, healthy eating, avoiding tobacco use, and avoiding excessive alcohol and caffeine use are an important part of handling daily stress.
If you're unsure if stress is the cause of symptoms or if you've taken steps to control your stress but your symptoms continue, you may want to see your doctor. Your doctor may want to check for other potential causes.
Certain medical conditions can be responsible for emotional and physical changes. Sometimes difficulty managing stress can lead to other more serious issues such as depression or chronic anxiety.
A professional counselor can help determine next steps including a plan for healthy coping tools to manage stress as well as provide treatment for other underlying problems.