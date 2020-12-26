The topic of uncertainty is often an unsettling one. Generally, we like to be certain of things. We like guarantees, predictability and order. When order is not present in our lives, we have this tendency to become anxious, worried, stressed or even panicked.
This year alone has provided a multitude of opportunities for anyone to experience the distressing emotional states listed above. The pandemic, elections, social unrest, job loss and economic decline all can contribute to a sense of uncertainty that can paralyze an individual. Now, I am not suggesting 2020 is the worst year like so many already have. To be fair, every year contains a plethora of examples of crises, hardships, dangers and loss, just as every year has examples of generosity, growth and hope.
Control is a central and important theme in our lives, whether we like to admit it or not. As humans we have a pervasive need for control. This is natural. To a degree, we need to have a sense of control over our environment and lives. Without it we lose our sense of safety and security.
Unfortunately, we also have this tendency where we believe we should have more control than we actually do. We often see this playing out as trying to influence other people’s decisions and behaviors or even trying to control external events around us. The moment we feel we are not in control is often when we begin to panic and grasp for more.
Often when we experience uncertainty, it is because we do not feel we have a handle on the situations we are experiencing. One thing that provides me with solace when I begin noticing the discomfort of uncertainty comes from the philosophy of stoicism, specifically from the Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius. In his meditations, he often writes about this concept of control, focusing on situations or examples where we do and do not have control.
His message is essentially this: We have control over our own actions, perceptions and what we focus on. Everything else (other people and external events) is not within our realm of control. However frustrating this concept might be, in reality, it liberates us. It frees us from our own irrational expectations of orchestrating every detail of our existence and experience.
Attempting to control, influence or manipulate something that is outside our realm of control is a guaranteed recipe for heartache, resentment, bitterness and disappointment, which is an open invitation to any distressing thoughts or feelings that are often associated with uncertainty.
So, as this year comes to a close and we begin navigating whatever the “new normal” is this holiday season, remember to reflect on what is and is not in your control. If you find yourself stressing over something that is outside of your control, I am willing to bet there is something that is within your realm of influence that is much more deserving of your energy, time and focus.