Healthy food stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

Healthy eating while managing a budget can be overwhelming. It can be even more stressful when starting a new food plan. 

Many people think eating healthily requires a lot of money, but it doesn’t have to. In fact, it is possible to save money if you plan out your budget, meals and shopping trips in advance. 

Georgia Boley is the dietitian at The Hub on Smith and owns Tailored Nutrition, LLC. Boley referenced Institute of Functional Medicine Client Toolkit for this article.

Recommended for you