Our brain and gut are linked closely together multiple ways, one of which is the vagus nerve. This nerve sends signals back and forth between the two.
Not only is food and mood linked by the neurological signals on this gut-brain super highway (better known as the gut-brain axis), foods and nutrients provide vital, nourishing chemicals used by the brain. Without the right nutrients, our brains, and thus our mental health, cannot work optimally.
“One in five adults in the United States lives with a mental health disorder, with depression and anxiety the most common conditions. Worldwide, reported cases of depression increased by 49.86 percent between 1990 and 2017. Mental health concerns may continue to grow, especially due to the psychological impact of COVID19," according to Dr. Deanna Minich.
Food can be a powerful tool to improve emotional resiliency and overall mental health. Here is a list of nutrients necessary for healthy brain and neurotransmitter function:
- Amino acids — such as tryptophan and tyrosine, vital for forming neurotransmitters
- Vitamins — including thiamin, folate, B6, and B-12, A,C, and D
- Fiber — especially from the intake of fruits and vegetables, likely due to the impact on the gut microbiome
- Minerals — iron, magnesium, potassium, selenium, zinc
- Omega-3 fatty acids
- Phytonutrients such as flavonoids
How can you add these nutrients to your diet? Everyone’s answer is different, depending on food preferences, environment and socioeconomic situation. In general, starting by adding daily one or two foods that are rich in the nutrients above can be a simple, effective start. Examples include:
- cruciferous vegetables (fiber, folate, iron, phytonutrients, potassium, selenium, vitamin C, vitamin A and zinc)
- fish (B-vitamins, iron, magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids, potassium, protein, selenium, vitamin D, zinc)
- fruit (folate, fiber, potassium, phytonutrients, vitamin C)
- leafy greens (B-vitamins, fiber, iron, magnesium, phytonutrients, potassium, vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K)
- nuts and seeds (B-vitamins, fiber, iron, magnesium, phytonutrients, potassium, protein, selenium, zinc)
- organ meats (B-vitamins, iron, magnesium, selenium, protein, vitamin A, vitamin D, zinc)
Avoiding highly processed foods is just as impactful on mental health as adding these nutrient rich foods. Keeping simple sugar to less than 40 grams a day, and avoiding processed snacks such as crackers, chips, cookies, etc. helps provide a less inflammatory diet, which studies show helps reduce risk of depression and mood disorders. In short, the SAD (Standard American Diet) can increase your risk of feeling sad!
To avoid the SAD diet, focus on eating a colorful, plant-based (with some animal products if you choose) diet with as few highly processed foods as possible, adding some of the foods mentioned above when it fits your meal plan.
The list provided in this article is not all-inclusive. There are many foods that have multiple mood-boosting nutrients beyond this list, such as other vegetable groups, grains and legumes.
Working with your health care team can help you develop a realistic, effective plan to make brain–nourishing changes to your plate.