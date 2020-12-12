“There’s
g
iving and then there is giving back.” I saw this quote on a Chevrolet commercial the other day and it struck a chord with me. As I think about the holiday season and how this time of year can bring up myriad feelings, I wanted to focus on two areas of life that most people can relate to, although for each of us, it is a very individualized experience.
Gratitude is defined, “as the quality of being thankful, a readiness to show appreciation for and to return kindness.” Generosity is that returned kindness. For most of us, these last 10 months have been more difficult and challenging than at any other time in our lives. Many have experience economic or employment loss, personal loss and the loss of a loved one.
We have also missed the opportunity to celebrate traditions this past year. Defining moments have been disrupted or changed significantly. While this can be disheartening, in this month of December I challenge you to look for the blessings in your life, the reasons to be thankful, no matter how small or insignificant they may seem.
I teach the concept of resiliency whenever I can. I am fascinated by the difference between those who seem to weather the storms of life and move forward; and those who seem to stumble and become incapable of that next step. To me, the ability to recognize gratitude and to practice generosity is a major component of resiliency.
Generosity is a vital piece of the Sources of Strength wheel. It looks different to each of us. For some, it may be a monetary donation to an organization or an individual in need. For others, it may be something more personal. Helping an older neighbor shovel their sidewalk or rake their leaves, letting people know that you appreciate them in your life or taking time to help someone less fortunate.
My mother was amazing at showing generosity. One Christmas season after hearing, “I want, I want, I want” from her six children, we adopted a family who did not have the educational, financial or material resources with which my family had been blessed. For the next 20 years, our family bought Christmas gifts for our adopted family, instead of going through the countless catalogs that arrived in the mail and saying, “I want.”
Often those Christmas gifts included practical as well as fun gifts. Clothing for their school-age children and other necessities, not just frivolities. This lesson from my parents taught me to inspire in my children that same gift of generosity. For our family, the opportunity to be generous with the material gifts we have been given helps us to recognize and express gratitude.
This holiday season, think of one thing daily that you are grateful for and complete one act of generosity. If it is nothing more than a smile with your eyes (above your mask) there is value in your generosity. Amid all the chaos of 2020, I wish you the fortitude to look for generosity, and to recognize gratitude.
With blessing of health and peace.