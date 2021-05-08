Recently, there have been some Facebook posts, emails and other dialog regarding several emotionally charged topics including money, motorcycles, alcohol and suicide.
Last month, a local motorcycle club reached out to my colleague in Johnson County to share they will be having a poker run in June with proceeds going to support suicide prevention. As I coordinate the Suicide Prevention Coalition for Sheridan County, my colleague reached out to me to see if the coalition would accept these funds.
In the past, the coalition has chosen not to accept funds raised from events where alcohol is a prominent part of the event, due to the link between suicide, alcohol and substance abuse. This was a decision made by the members of the coalition. Although the coalition did not feel comfortable accepting these funds, a suggestion was made to donate the funds to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline call center in Greybull, which provides local support to Wyomingites who call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. Thus, the funds still would be used to support suicide prevention.
Several members of the motorcycle club and other community members were not happy with this decision, including one resident who emailed me to say:
"I saw that you refused to take funds raised by a suicide prevention fundraiser because you don't like who raised the money. This is one of the dumbest things I've ever heard. Just worry less about who raised the money and more about helping prevent suicide."
Although we may disagree on topics surrounding fundraising and donations to the suicide coalition, I am happy these circumstances have brought the issue of suicide into daily conversation. For those of you who disagree with the decision of the coalition, I invite you to join our coalition to come and be a part of the work and part of the solution to one of Wyoming's largest and most tragic issues. Once again, Wyoming is No. 1 in the nation for deaths by suicide, a top 10 list we never ever want to be on.
In fact, just this week, I know of at least three people across the state, two of them teenagers, who died by suicide. To me, the question is not about fundraising, the question is how badly do you want to be a part of the solution for a problem that is destroying our population? To be blunt, I have heard it stated this way: In Wyoming, we do not kill each other. We kill ourselves.
Almost every county in the state has a suicide prevention coalition. I challenge you to locate yours and become an active participant in this fight for our lives. The Sheridan County Suicide Prevention Coalition meets the second Thursday of every month at noon. Please call me at 307-763-9016 for location details. The coalition has an active membership that has events planned for the upcoming year. The topic of “donation guidelines” will be discussed at upcoming meetings, so the decision is made from group consensus.
Although some may find it easier to make comments on Facebook or through email, I am thankful that we are talking about suicide. It is a situation that has touched us all, including myself. Over the past three years, I have worked diligently to bring resources to our students and families that will increase protective factors and encourage help-seeking behaviors. Sources of Strength is now an intricate part of Sheridan County School District 1, Sheridan County School District 2 and, as of this fall, Sheridan County School District 3.
In closing, I want to thank anyone and everyone who is willing to have a difficult conversation about suicide in our state. I applaud all efforts to bring greater awareness and solutions to a problem that is robbing us of our greatest resource, our fellow citizens of Wyoming. I hope to see you at our next coalition meeting and look forward to solving this problem together.
The National Suicide Prevention Hotline number is 1-800-273-8255 or text WYO to 741741.