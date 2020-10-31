How are you feeling right now? Have you been extra tired? Are you having trouble starting and or finishing projects or tasks? Do you feel less optimistic about what is going on in the world? Are you feeling angry?
I suspect that many of you have felt some of those things, and I have had friends tell me they are having some of these feelings too. This is a difficult time no matter what your beliefs or political leanings are. For many, there is a sense of despair. You might be asking, when will things get back to normal?
It is not unusual or abnormal to have feelings such as those listed above in times of uncertainty and upheaval. What is important is the way we assess and approach those feelings and what we do with the information that we find.
Depression and anxiety are conditions that we as a society have typically avoided when thinking of ourselves. There is a stigma attached to any condition that could be labeled as a mental health disorder. As a result, we are hesitant to seek help with things that could be pointing toward depression and anxiety. We would usually do this with physical complaints such as a broken arm or heart attack.
Mental health disorders are just as disruptive and can have outcomes that are as bad for our health as physical ailments. Some of the symptoms of depression and anxiety are easily dismissed because they are also the result of some physical issues. For example, fatigue can be chalked up to insomnia or overwork. There is a danger with doing this without careful assessment. You might miss cues that would steer you in a direction where you can get help.
Anger, fatigue, restlessness, inability to concentrate or to finish projects and feeling hopeless are all signs of depression and anxiety. These are emotions that are common right now and we have many good reasons for feeling as we do. But there are also ways all of us can try to relieve some of those feelings.
The first and most important thing to do is to assess your mental health. You can do this by taking a simple assessment questionnaire. There are questionnaires for anxiety and for depression — patient.info/doctor/patient-health-questionnaire-phq-9 and patient.info/doctor/generalised-anxiety-disorder-assessment-gad-7. These are websites with the assessments and you can also find the information by Googling, doing a web search for the following: PHQ 9 depression assessment and the GAD 7 anxiety assessment. These tools will give you information that you can then take to your provider if your score is indicative of a problem.
The second thing that you can do is think of things that help you to relax. I happen to love walking, and so when I am feeling stressed/anxious, I go walking. We have wonderful walking paths in town, and they are usually cleared of snow.
The third thing that you need to remember is there is help. This is especially critical if you are having any thoughts of harming yourself or others.
That is an emergency.
There is a suicide hotline — suicidepreventionlifeline.org or 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text “WYO” to the crisis text line at 741-741. Do not hesitate to call them if you are having any of these feelings.
Last, be kind to yourself and to others. Remember all of us are coping with issues and these are or can be compounded by the pandemic and the unsettled nature of our politics.