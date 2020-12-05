As November was National Diabetes Awareness Month, I took some time to reflect on my life as a Type 1 Diabetic.
Diagnosed at 9 years old, I was highly concerned with the challenges that I would endure. I knew from an early age that I wanted to be a nurse, but I wasn’t sure how diabetes would affect other opportunities in my life, and I wasn’t the type to let that happen.
I was lucky enough to have wonderful health care growing up, including many nurses and providers at the Barbara Davis Center who treated me with incredibly compassionate care. Many of their team members were also diabetic and shared their stories and experiences with me, which inspired me immensely to become the nurse that I am today.
I also attended a diabetic camp called Camp Hope, located on Casper Mountain. I met many other kids that were my age living with the same conditions. I made wonderful friends with my peers and the camp staff, who I still remain in contact with to this day. There is nothing like talking to someone going through all the same experiences. I also have an incredibly supportive family. I am the only one in my family with Type 1 Diabetes, so it was a new experience for all of us.
Diabetes, to me is all about balance. I know how important it is to take the best care of myself possible, but I am also human. I personally have never met a dessert that I don’t like, and I don’t restrict myself if I am craving something. I do my best to control my portions and balance out heavy meals with exercise and a good serving of vegetables.
I will often go for a walk after eating a high-carb meal to prevent a dramatic spike in my blood sugars. I also like to play on a recreation volleyball league, ride my spin bike with the tunes blaring and walk my dog Laya.
Another incredibly important contribution to my well-being is my mental health. It’s not as commonly talked about, but mental health is just as important as your physical health. Being happy and having a positive attitude and outlook can take you just as far as any workout can. Depression often goes hand in hand with chronic conditions like diabetes. I reach out to my providers, colleagues and friends when I am feeling down and frustrated.
My advice to those with a desire to improve their health is to start small and set some reachable goals that aren’t going to over-extend and stress you out. Your journey and progress are totally independent, so don’t compare yourself to others. Focus on your mental health as an aspect of your wellness journey.
Please remember that you are human, and sometimes you just need to eat that donut.