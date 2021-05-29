Sports nutrition is a massive syndicate, growing exponentially over the past 15 years as data and demand increases. Within sports nutrition, approaches are best tailored to the sport and the unique needs of the athlete. That said, there are some fundamental truths that apply to most competitive sports, as well as some myths to review.
Truths:
• Hydration is crucial.
Staying well hydrated improves quick decision making, endurance and reduces post-exercise fatigue and soreness. Depending on your sport, your hydration needs and electrolyte replacement needs vary, but all athletes will perform best when properly hydrated.
Rules of thumb that apply to all sports include:
1. The color of your urine is a good indicator of hydration. It should be very light but not colorless all the time.
2. To reduce soreness and improve recovery time, drink 16-24 ounces (eight ounces in a cup) of water for every pound lost after a workout.
3. You can drink too much water which can lead to hyponatremia (low sodium). If you exercise over an hour and sweat a lot, make sure you also replace your electrolytes.
• Fuel up
Fueling with enough kilocalories is crucial. In general, around 40 kilocalories per kilogram of lean body mass (LBM) is a “floor” to maintain for athletes. This means going below that, even on rest days, may tap into muscle or other body tissue we want to preserve. With this as your “floor”, you can then build daily kilocalorie needs based on your daily training. Most athletes training more than one hour a day require approximately a 15% protein, 30% fat, and 55% carb meal plan.
• Recover
Recovery matters! No amount of nutrition will make up for over training. In fact, a common misstep I see is clients that over train, then compensate by overeating and/or taking supplements and are left with no net results. Or worse, injury.
• Micronutrients matter
To assure adequate micronutrient intake, choose nutrient dense foods. This includes, but is not limited to, sweet potatoes; avocados; beans; beets; lean meats; berries; seeds such as sunflower, pumpkin and chia; and dark green vegetables.
• Different daily nutrition needs
As I mentioned in number two, you can tailor your kilocalorie needs to the day based on your training. For example, if your “floor” needs are 1,600 kcals, this is appropriate on rest day, and if your training day burns 700 kcals, then 2,300 kcals is appropriate on that training day.
Myths:
• Long term ketosis improves competitive edge. Though this may be a good training tool for short stints, long term is not advisable.
• Eating lots of veggies and less fat is good. Fat is crucial for athletes. It helps keep barriers (skin and gut lining) healthy. It is necessary for our immune, endocrine and neurological systems.
• You must be the ideal body type to reach your maximum performance. Especially in this day and age, we can see this is not true. Athletes come in all shapes and sizes. Be careful about falling into a comparison trap, and stay focused on your own unique journey.
To get your competitive edge, use nutrition as a leverage point. It is a game changer. As Mark Hyman says, “You can’t run your way out of a bad diet."