What the heck is going on, I thought, as physical sensations that I just knew were not right literally invaded my body. I was in a conundrum. I monitored everything for a few minutes, quickly surmising that this situation warranted reaching out to experts.
I called the ER to let staff know I was on my way. At this point, I knew I could still drive myself there, leaving my brother to stay with my dad. As I drove across town, I tried to analyze all the possible scenarios for this daunting condition; feelings of pending doom worked desperately to cloud shrewd discernment. I fought off undesirable thoughts, looking toward the brighter side. I said a little prayer; I would be OK, I thought. In the ER, I let go of personal assessment and let doctors and nurses take over.
“We’re really glad you came in today," somebody uttered.
Indeed I had been proactive and lucky. After several hours of numerous tests, ongoing counseling and prescriptive measures, everything turned out in my favor without drastic procedures being taken. My “angels” of hope, whose calming demeanor was an exquisite source of comfort, had changed my situation. I talked with family members through them, so I could continue to relax and recuperate fully. I drove myself home that afternoon, thinking of one of my mom’s favorite lines: “Nip it in the bud.”
My body, mind, heart and soul had worked to alleviate my issue, but what could I change in my life to avoid a reoccurrence? Amazingly, I changed just one habit that I suspected as a potentially dangerous culprit, unhealthy for me. That has made all the difference.
As we age, we are prone to more chronic issues surfacing. How can we diminish the numbers and probabilities?
“Nip it in the bud.”
Aging with grace is not easy because it is an ongoing work-in-progress, with many essential components. Helpful self-care fundamentals include physical activity, nourishment, mental and emotional stability, inner awareness and creativity exploration, in addition to these tips:
1. Honoring your body’s level of capability is of utmost importance. Each day, start where you are and enhance or modify physical practices as your energy allows. Include healthy nutritional habits and invite change, as needed.
2. Evaluate your mental and emotional states by starting each early morning by checking in with yourself, noting areas needing focus. Allow yourself to be inspired and happy.
3. Spiritual perspective must come into play as your day starts. Whether praying, meditating or exploring nature, committing to this aspect expands boundaries of inner awareness, creating an uplifting backdrop for the day.
4. Rest and relax. Take the time to let it happen.
Establish constructive lifestyle choices to stay on track, especially during these stress-filled times. Self-care is a perfect choice to assure staying as healthy as possible. Always turn to medical experts when needed, but “nip it in the bud” when you can.
Life is too short — take care, stay safe and stay healthy.