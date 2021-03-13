Navigating the health care system can be difficult. Even in a small town like Sheridan, there are multiple options for care and it may not always be clear where to start. Sheridan Memorial Hospital offers three different points of access for general medical care.
Internal Medicine
The Internal Medicine Clinic is located in the Outpatient Center at 1333 W. Fifth St. and is the best location for treatment of chronic medical problems, such as high blood pressure or cholesterol and diabetes. There is also a focus on health maintenance and prevention. The Internal Medicine Clinic uses the team model, meaning that you will have a primary doctor or advanced practice clinician but can also see one of the colleagues with whom they working closely if they are not available. In addition, patients can also be referred on to the appropriate specialist, if needed.
Same day appointments are available for unanticipated medical needs. For the safety of patients and staff, patients with symptoms that could represent covid-19 (Fever, chills, body aches, cough, runny nose, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, or changes in sense of smell or taste) are currently being referred to the Urgent Care or Emergency Department.
To make an appointment at the Internal Medicine Clinic, patients may call 307-675-2650.
Urgent Care
Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Urgent Care recently moved to 1435 Burton Street, the former location of Bighorn Mountain Medicine. It is the ideal location for immediate treatment of new medical problems, such as colds, flu, ear/nose/throat issues, musculoskeletal injuries, skin issues, urinary problems, stomach issues and headache. It is also the best place to be seen for non-life threatening COVID-19 concerns.
Laboratory and X-ray equipment are onsite and common prescription medications can be dispensed during your visit through local pharmacies. Finally, if you have a medical problem and are unsure where you should be seen, the Urgent Care is an excellent starting place and can refer you to a specialist or transfer you to the Emergency Department.
No appointment is necessary at the Urgent Care and you may walk in or visit www.SheridanUrgentCare.com to save your spot. The Urgent Care may also be reached at 307-675-5850.
Emergency Department
The hospital’s Emergency Department is located at 1401 W. Fifth St. It is the best place for treatment of life-threatening medical problems and injuries such as heart attack, stroke, abdominal pain, dislocations, severe fractures and severe pain. Patients are prioritized based on the severity of their condition. Onsite consultations from surgeons, cardiologists, internists, pediatricians, orthopedists, OB/GYNs and other specialists can be obtained as appropriate, as are admissions to the hospital and transfers to larger facilities if needed.
When medical issues arise, knowing the most appropriate location to seek care can save you time and money. We wish you the best of health, but Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s outpatient services are here and ready to serve you when needed.