As I walked Addie last week before retiring for the night, the radiant light of an overhead street lamp brightened each falling snowflake with a brilliant luster. I looked up to embrace this delightful sight and teeny bits of snow melted into sparkling drops of moisture against my cheeks.
It was silent. It was beautiful.
My breathing slowed and we walked on. Dark and light areas offered a special solace, exactly what I needed right here, right now.
Over the past nine months, I have spent a great deal of time on my daily walks with Addie, contemplating how present-day life is so challenging, pondering specific self-care measures that will keep stressful situations at bay and unavoidable triggers related to my post-traumatic stress syndrome to a minimum.
My thoughts move toward reflecting on contributing positively to the health and wellbeing of others around me: family, friends, clients, students and community members. This is my passion. Thus, writing these articles becomes an excellent outlet for sharing and providing greater understanding of what we all can do to enhance our personal health and wellbeing, especially in the midst of dealing with the pandemic.
Maya Angelo’s words are direct, honest and inspiring: “If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude.”
Persist to persevere.
Perseverance is “steady persistence in a course of action, a purpose, a state, etc., especially in spite of difficulties, obstacles, or discouragement," according to Dictionary.com. Unquestionably, perseverance plays a vital role in maintaining a vibrant and happy life, while modifying our lives to stay safe and healthy.
Keeping wellbeing of mind, body and soul in the forefront of our daily activities and allowing others to help in ways that they can while we progress through the next few months will create a win-win situation. Continuing steadfastly on our life path while accepting and adhering to the limits that will help our world heal physically, emotionally and spiritually is critical. Meeting each day head-on with an open heart and mind provides a superb lesson in persisting to persevere, and exploring possibilities of solutions to today’s challenges becomes a purposeful strategy. It takes patience. It takes commitment to ourselves and to others. All others.
However, to stay unwavering in our efforts is an impossible task. Experiencing anger, fatigue and unhappiness or even an unsettling in our soul actually should just become a reminder to us that we are human — it is OK.
Being gentle with others as much as possible, but especially with ourselves, is essential when undesirable emotions or unconstructive feelings surface. Stepping back — contemplating awhile, then taking a compassionate, sensitive approach — will help turn the corner toward our persevering, more determined self in a timely manner.
“Nothing in the world can take the place of persistence … Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent. The slogan ‘Press On’ has solved and always will solve the problems of the human race,” Calvin Coolidge said.
I agree wholeheartedly. We can do this.