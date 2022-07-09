O
ne day last week when it was blazing hot, I watched my grandson — age 3 — running through the fountains at Whitney Commons. He was having a blast and reluctant to stop but finally came to his mother. His lips were blue and he was shivering, but he said he wasn’t cold and didn’t want to stop running in the water.
Last Friday, I went kayaking with friends on Goose Creek. The water was high but not excessively so. Much to my dismay I got crosswise and went over. The current was swift, and I was not able to hold onto my kayak. (I did keep my paddle.) Fortunately, those who were with me were quick and all was fine, everything rescued.
These two incidents in my life and the reports of catastrophic flooding a few weeks ago serve as a reminder of how dangerous the water can be and how swiftly things can happen. With that in mind I want to review a few safety tips so your water adventures are safe. The dangers of water range from hypothermia (mild to severe), drowning and injury.
My grandson was not yet hypothermic but he was having so much fun he didn’t realize he was cold. Despite the hot weather, hypothermia is still a possibility. He was readily warmed up with towels and dry clothes, and he is of an age where those interventions can be made with or without consent. Older children and even adults may not realize that they are hypothermic. Be aware of those with you and look for signs of shivering, blue lips and, in severe cases, confusion, exhaustion and slurred speech. In hypothermia the body temperature drops below 95 degrees (normal body temperature is 98.6), but warming should begin before that. It is possible to become hypothermic in the summer. The most important thing to do is to get the person dry. In most cases this will resolve the problem. Do not warm rapidly, so no hot baths. If the person is not improving then it is important to seek medical attention quickly.
With rain and snow melt, our streams and rivers get high and fast. This is fun for those who like all forms of boating, but there are risks. The fast current makes it difficult to regain footing or getting to shore if you capsize. Things happen fast. Never boat or kayak alone. Having companions who can help is crucial. Remember that your safety is more important than rescuing your boat. Wear a life preserver even if you are a good swimmer. Skilled people can get into trouble because they overestimate their abilities. There is no shame in getting help from a companion.
Fishing is a popular activity in Sheridan. You may be fishing in a boat in which case all the safety tips for boating apply. It is a good idea to wear a life preserver and to go with a companion. If you are fishing while standing in a stream, be aware of currents. Watch your feet and always let someone know where you are going. Water does not have to be deep for you to drown.
Swimming is a summer activity that is enjoyed by many and is usually safe. Do not swim alone. Don’t jump or dive into water when you don’t know what is under the surface. Injuries from this behavior can be devastating and potentially life threatening. Always keep track of the number of people with whom you are swimming so that you don’t inadvertently miss someone in trouble. Be observant.
There are many more summer water activities that I haven’t mentioned, and they are fun! We are fortunate to live in a place where there is access to wonderful water activities.
Please be careful and vigilant while you are participating in them. Watch out for others.