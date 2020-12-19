Happy holidays!
As we approach the holiday season this year you might ask yourself some of these questions. Will I be able to see family and friends? With the pandemic what is there to be happy about? When will life return to something like what we are used to?
Some of the answers to those questions are not yet known and all of us are feeling the fatigue of our restricted life. But… we have gotten the best Christmas present possible and we need to be joyous and celebrate this breakthrough. We have vaccines that are over 90% effective in preventing COVID and they will have started giving the first of these to Americans on Monday the 14th of December. This marks the first step for returning to visiting and living in a way that is less restricted.
These vaccines are remarkable because they represent the best of us as human beings. The efforts to create these vaccines were international in scope and the pricing is such that they will be accessible by all. While the vaccination effort will not eliminate COVID it will make it possible for us to live with it without the toll that it is now taking on our population (one in 800 people in North Dakota has died from it, we have reached a national daily death total that is greater than that of 9/11, and on the 7th of December more people died of COVID than died at Pearl Harbor). These are sobering statistics.
The technology that has been employed in making these vaccines is sound. There has been some talk that the mRNA technology has not been used to develop vaccines before and this is true, but it has been used extensively to develop medications that boost the immune system in cancer patients so it isn’t new. All vaccine development builds on the work of those who have been doing research for years. The first vaccination for smallpox was based on the cowpox virus which was not as lethal but gave people immunity to smallpox. We now live in a world where the only smallpox virus is in a lab! It was eradicated in my lifetime! (COVID.gov, CDC.gov)
While many other diseases have not been eradicated their impact on our world has been reduced dramatically. I can remember children who were crippled by polio and who died from measles. I knew families who were quarantined because they had scarlet fever (a quarantine sign on their door and they were obligated to abide by that restriction). These diseases were feared and for good reason. Because of the research that has been done on vaccination we as a society/world do not have to fear them.
Medicine and the breakthroughs that occur always build on efforts of those who have gone before. We need to be joyful that this has enabled our world to make and test vaccines for COVID that are so effective. I will have my arm out for the vaccine as soon as it is available.
So, this holiday season let us all celebrate what amazing things can be done when there is the will.