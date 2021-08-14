It is that time again. Over the next few weeks, school districts in our area will welcome teachers and students back to the classroom.
For some, this is a very exciting time, filled with new adventures, new school supplies and the possibility of meeting new friends. For others, this can be a very stressful time. Within the Sources of Strength model, we talk a lot about the big three emotions: anger, anxiety and sadness. We talk about these emotions not as good or bad emotions, but as human emotions.
An emotion is defined as “a natural instinctive state of mind deriving from one’s circumstances, mood or relationships with others” (Oxford Languages). These are emotions that we all have, and it is okay to have them. Some of us grew up in families where you did not show “the big three emotions” and/or if you did there was conflict, chaos or trouble.
Think about when you are in a stressful situation. Which of the three big emotions comes out in you? Do you react in anger to an uncomfortable situation? Do those situations bring out anxiety? Or are you filled with a level of sadness when things become overwhelming? For many of us, it is a smoothie of all three emotions that come out when we are stressed. It is important to understand these are emotions all of us feel, and to teach our children it is okay to feel them.
How do we handle these big emotions? Using the different parts of the Sources wheel and the strengths (resources) that we have available to us, we can successfully navigate through the big three emotions, as well as other emotions when times get stressful. For some of us positive friends, spirituality and/or healthy activities may be what we turn to. For others, family support, a trusted adult or showing generosity to others may help us navigate those feelings.
Take a minute and think about how you handle stressful situations and which of those three emotions comes out for you? Is it one specifically? Or is it a combination of all three? As adults guiding students through the beginning of school, it is important to remember this can be an exciting time, but also a stressful time. It is important we understand and give voice to the emotions others, especially our young people, are feeling. Even those students who seem to have it all together still have to navigate the big three emotions.
Recently, I was on a webinar with Scott LoMurray, the Executive Director of national Sources of Strength. He gave a great example of the difference between a thermostat and a thermometer when navigating anger, anxiety and sadness, as well as other emotions. When you think about a situation, are you the thermometer that just measures the current temperature of the room, or can you be a thermostat that can lower the temperature of the situation, thus making it less stressful for everyone? I firmly believe that if more of us were thermostats, who regulated our own emotions and reactions, instead of a thermometer that just takes the temperature of the situation, we would all be better off. So, as you enter this fall, this season of change for many of us, ask yourself are you a thermometer or a thermostat?