On Sept. 27, I had the privilege of attending an event where it was clearly evident that not only are we stronger together, but together we can do amazing things.
That beautiful Sunday afternoon, friends and family of Lynne Latham gathered to remember this amazing woman, wife, mother, teacher and friend who died by suicide this past June. Lynne was the ag teacher at Arvada-Clearmont High School, as well as the Clear Creek FFA Chapter advisor for 34 years. During that time, she touched hundreds, if not thousands, of lives and gave the best parts of herself to her family and students. In 2017, Lynne was honored as the Wyoming Champion Ag Teacher during the FFA convention.
Although Lynne's life was cut short, the event on Sept. 27, a memorial walk, lunch and gathering once again clearly showed how much Lynne could affect positive change in people's lives. On that Sunday, the Clearmont Community Church was filled with individuals that Lynne had touched over the years. Following the memorial walk around town, there was a time of remembrance that undoubtedly demonstrated the impact a person can have during their life. There were wonderful stories of Lynne and I stood there wishing I had had the opportunity to meet the charismatic person she was.
All memorials given that day in Lynne’s memory were donated to the Sheridan County Suicide Prevention Coalition, an organization that welcomes all Sheridan County residents. The goals of the coalition are to reduce stigma, to provide community education and resources and to support those who have been affected by suicide.
The coalition meets on the second Thursday of every month from noon to 1 p.m. Our next meeting will be Nov. 12 at the Inner Circle at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. The location can change due to COVID-19 restrictions. Please call Ann Perkins, Sheridan County Community Prevention Manager, at 307-763-9016 to find out where the coalition is meeting. I also encourage you to add your name to the coalition email distribution list to keep current with coalition happenings.
Another event that will honor those touched by suicide is the International Survivors of Suicide Loss day. This year that event will be held Saturday, Nov. 21. from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It will also be held at the Fulmer Library in the Inner Circle. To register for this event please go to isosld.afsp.org/sheridan-wyoming.
The week after Lynne’s walk, the Suicide Prevention Coalition was presented with $2,426 dollars raised in memory of Lynne. The power of community and the people who make up that community was evident in that gift. The money will be used to support the goals of the Suicide Prevention Coalition within Sheridan County. Although Lynne is no longer here with us in body, her legacy will live on in the amazing work we can do together.
Blessings to you all.