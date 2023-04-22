sources of strength wheel stock.jpg
Buy Now

A Sources of Strength wheel is seen being pinned to a corkboard Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. 

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

This past Tuesday, I had the honor of being part of Gov. Mark Gordon's second Mental Health Summit. Gov. Gordon is one of a small but growing number of leaders across the state who have put mental health on their agenda; recognizing the physical and mental health of Wyoming residents are economic drivers that will move Wyoming forward.

I was part of a panel that discussed community innovations, looking at three programs across the state that are working on unique projects to help improve the lives of Wyomingites. I was asked to speak about our Sources of Strength program that we have in all three school districts in Sheridan County. I have written about the positive components of Sources of Strength numerous times in the past on this platform, and I continue to believe in the value of this program.

Ann M. Perkins is Sheridan County community prevention manager.

Recommended for you