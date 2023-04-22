This past Tuesday, I had the honor of being part of Gov. Mark Gordon's second Mental Health Summit. Gov. Gordon is one of a small but growing number of leaders across the state who have put mental health on their agenda; recognizing the physical and mental health of Wyoming residents are economic drivers that will move Wyoming forward.
I was part of a panel that discussed community innovations, looking at three programs across the state that are working on unique projects to help improve the lives of Wyomingites. I was asked to speak about our Sources of Strength program that we have in all three school districts in Sheridan County. I have written about the positive components of Sources of Strength numerous times in the past on this platform, and I continue to believe in the value of this program.
The governor spoke about the need for all of us as Wyoming residents to work together. During the summit, there was a call to action for the three branches — legislative, executive and judicial — to work together to solve problems that exacerbate mental health issues. Within our local communities, we need to reach out and create safe spaces for all residents.
There was a call to connect partnerships with those you may not commonly think of as partners. Those relationships will also strengthen our community and the resilience of its people.
A great example of these positive partnerships is that between St. Peter's Episcopal Church and Sheridan County Prevention. St. Peter's has hosted the last two ASIST trainings in our community. ASIST stands for Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training and is a two-day training designed for all community members older than 16. In September, 15 people went through the program and just last month, 21 community members spent two days learning how to make Sheridan County a more suicide safe community.
Next month a collaboration between Sheridan County Prevention, law enforcement and Wyoming Extension (through free use of the Watt Building) will occur. Crisis Intervention Team training is a 40-hour long training for law enforcement in which both the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office and Sheridan Police Department partake.
Last year, we had 15 members of local law enforcement graduate from the CIT program, this year we hope to have as many. It is quite a time commitment for law enforcement to dedicate 40 hours of an individual’s (or multiple individuals') time. The fact that both entities send not only one, but several employees, shows their commitment to improving mental health within Sheridan County. I am thankful to be a part of that experience.
Ann M. Perkins is Sheridan County community prevention manager.