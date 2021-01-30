Just this week, the American Lung Association released its annual report on the state of tobacco control in the United States. All 50 states are graded on five categories: tobacco prevention and cessation funding, smoke-free air, tobacco taxes, access to cessation services and flavored tobacco products.
Wyoming failed in all five areas.
How do we compare to our neighbors around us? South Dakota received four F’s with a B in smoke-free air. Montana received three F's with an A in smoke-free air and a B in access to cessation services. Idaho received three F's and two C’s in the categories of smoke-free air and access to cessation services. Our neighbor to the south did the best of the five states. Colorado received two F's, a D in tobacco taxes, a B in smoke-free air and an A in access to cessation services.
What can be done to improve our tobacco control initiatives? The American Lung Association calls for the following actions to be taken by Wyoming's elected officials to reduce tobacco use and exposure to secondhand smoke: raise tobacco taxes by a dollar or more per pack, increase funding for tobacco prevention and cessation services and pass state and/or local smoke-free workplace laws.
Currently, the Wyoming Legislative Revenue Committee is debating House Bill 55, which would raise the tobacco tax in Wyoming by 42 cents. This would be an increase from $0.60 per pack to $0.84 per pack. This bill would also increase the tax on moist snuff from $0.60 to $0.72.
Not only would this increase in tax potentially deter new smokers and incentivize current tobacco users to quit, but it would also raise approximately $6 million dollars in revenue for the state at a time when it is sorely needed.
How can Sheridan County Prevention support those in our community who are wanting to quit using tobacco products? There are several ways. For those older than the age of 18, the Wyoming Quit Line can provide nicotine gum and patches as well as a cessation coach to support quitting process. 1-800-QUIT-NOW
My Life, My Quit, is a tobacco cessation campaign specifically designed for teens. Please contact me for information on either of these programs. In the next 18 months, Sheridan County Prevention has a goal of increasing cessation services in the county. More details to follow.
On a final note, when I last wrote about this report in February 2019, our state had received four F's and One D. We received an “F” in tobacco prevention and cessation funding, smoke free air, tobacco taxes and tobacco 21 and a “D” in access to cessation services. Thus, in the past two years, our tobacco prevention controls have gotten worse. Together, we can change these failing grades.
With blessing of health and peace.