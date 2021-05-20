Sheridan is a place where the residents in the municipal cemetery outnumber the living by a couple thousand souls. Cemeteries are a place of historical importance, no different than historical buildings and hold value as unique cultural institutions.
The Sheridan Municipal Cemetery was created in the style established in 1831 by the Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Mt. Auburn was the first garden cemetery in the United States, which provided a serene and organic setting for mourners and visitors to celebrate the lives of those no longer living. The 170-acre cemetery, located 4 miles west of Boston, established a design that has been copied in innumerable cemeteries across the country. It hosts more than 5,500 trees, shrubs and other plants from all over the world. It also contains more than 10 miles of pathways and roads that wind through the over 93,000 burials.
The Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, known initially as Mount Hope Cemetery, debuted in the Sheridan Post in a rather trite notice from John Dudley Thurmond requesting that no more burials be made on his property. Thurmond had allowed burials on his property near the present-day location of College and Jefferson streets and had decided to develop the property into a subdivision.
Beneath the notice from Thurmond was one from Henry Held and Levi Wiest, two members of the Mount Hope Cemetery Association, offering free family lots to anyone wishing to remove the remains of their loved ones to the newly established cemetery within 90 days, located just across the draw from the Thurmond location.
Held and Wiest were the four members that constituted the association, along with Henry’s wife, Nettie and E. E. Lonabaugh. The cemetery was designed as a scenic, private and for-profit cemetery. It was designed by Levi Wiest with many locations being designed with Christian and Masonic symbols being incorporated into the layout of various lots, some of which were never implemented. The Masonic Circle was destined to have a large anchor in the middle of it, a symbol for hope.
Spread across the acreage that comprises the cemetery are approximately 23,000 souls, ranging from all ages and backgrounds. Their stories tell the history of a frontier town, from the pioneer homesteader to the Main Street merchant. There are white marble headstones for the soldiers who served, and cenotaphs for those who never made it home like Billy Williams who was buried at sea during World War II.
Not immune to death’s grip, Henry and Nettie Held are buried in block G of the cemetery they helped establish. Henry passed in 1934 while Nettie passed in 1951. E. E. Lonabugh finds rest in block N of the Masonic Circle. Levi Wiest left Sheridan and would help plat the town site for Bend, Oregon. He’s buried in a cemetery there. They all have remarkable stories and are part of a tremendous history associated with the Sheridan cemetery.
There are stories of heartache and longing, others of joy and sadness. There are full lives that span decades and those who were with us briefly. Their stories are valuable in teaching about the depth of humanity. Strolling through a cemetery can be rewarding and educational for people of any age and should be encouraged.