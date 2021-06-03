For many, history is a boring subject. Filled with dates, the long forgotten dead and random events it can feel like an often taxing exercise in futility.
The sad part is that isn’t the way history works at all.
As a person who enjoys history, let me tell you, I cannot remember most dates off the top of my head. When did the Battle of Midway happen? No idea. When did the first wagon train set out West? Great question. In my personal opinion, this lack of ability doesn’t make me a bad historian, it might actually make me a better one. Many times the assumption is that to like or understand history, you have to know the exact timeline. I’d argue that isn’t the case at all.
History is about the human condition. From a definition standpoint these characteristics include birth, growth, emotion, aspiration, conflict and mortality. At many times we try to segment history out into singular events, places and people. The aspect of the human condition however doesn’t allow these things to be separated so neatly from the world around it. Our history builds on those around us. The people of the past have many of the same characteristics as people today.
It might be odd to consider, but I’m telling you people 100 years ago, 500 years ago and a 1,000-plus years ago had lives that very much replicate those we live today. Sure, our dress, technology and speech are different, but the very nature of our human condition makes us incredibly similar. The question, “What’s for dinner?” has been asked in every single household since the dawn of time. I will also guarantee that, while takeout pizza wasn’t accessible, families picked up meals from local shops when tired or they hadn’t gotten the shopping done.
The most popular hair color in Ancient Rome was blonde. While the ability to dye ones hair wasn’t available, Roman women would often have their slaves grow their hair long so they could make wigs from it. Ancient Egyptian women used to complain that they had nothing to wear. Dad jokes? Well they might not have been called that, but the cringe factor was great I’m sure.
When you think of history do not become wrapped up in the expectation of what you should know. The reality of history is that the human condition rarely changes in broad strokes. This means you can truthfully guess how most people felt throughout any era in time. It’s the ability to see this larger picture, the picture of being human, that makes history compelling.