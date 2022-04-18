What makes Sheridan so special?
I’ve not only asked myself this question throughout the years, but have been asked by many an out-of-towner. In my youth, I was too jaded and excited by the prospect of the world outside of Wyoming to even give it a thought. I felt a renewed sense of pride and belonging when I returned in 2009, though I still couldn’t quite describe why Sheridan incited those feelings in me. Now, as a “wise” adult in my 30s, I am confident in the answer: the generosity of Sheridan’s people and their commitment to serving one another makes this community incredibly special.
While many of our neighbors give of their time and effort without seeking recognition, we are blessed with truly remarkable individuals who have dedicated their lives to bettering our community. This is worth acknowledging and celebrating.
In this spirit, The Hub on Smith has hosted The Keystone Awards since 2011. This annual event is a one-of-a-kind celebration modeled after the Kennedy Center Honors, in which three or four individuals are recognized for a lifetime of service to the community. High school and college students are also acknowledged for their efforts to continue the cycle of volunteerism and community service.
This year’s event is particularly special, as it marks the 10th anniversary of the awards. The Hub has selected Edre Maier, Everett McGlothlin, and Casey and Sue Osborn as honorees. Edre, a woman who calls herself an “old Girl Scout,” believes in leaving things in better condition than she found them. She is dedicated to preserving Sheridan’s history and culture and has demonstrated that one person can make an impact in the community. Everett, who was born and raised in Sheridan, has focused his efforts on helping the youth in this community. He gives his time to both Sheridan High School and Sheridan College Booster Clubs and is a member of the Sheridan College Foundation. His selflessness and commitment shine in all his contributions. Since moving to Sheridan in 2000, Casey and Sue Osborn have tirelessly worked to make the community a better place. They believe Sheridan is full of hard-working people that are capable of doing great things. With this in mind, in addition to their involvement in several organizations like The Hub, they launched the Provision Fund.
I invite you to join me and The Hub on Smith in celebrating these individuals. With unique entertainment, formal awards presentations, and delicious catering, the event will not disappoint! The 10th Annual Keystone Awards will be held May 12, 2022 at the WYO Theater. Tickets are on sale now – they can be purchased in person at the WYO Theater’s Box Office or online by visiting wyotheater.com.