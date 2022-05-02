Sheridan Memorial Hospital offers convenient, secure, online access to personal health information through a patient portal: MySheridanHealth. Once enrolled, patients can easily access their medical information 24 hours a day via an app on their cellphone or via computer at sheridanhospital.org.
MySheridanHealth is available to all patients at no cost. Originally implemented at the hospital in 2014, over the last year our team has been working to optimize the portal to make even more information available to our patients.
Patients of SMH, and its affiliated clinics, including Big Horn Surgical; ear, nose and throat; heart center; internal medicine, rheumatology; and the women’s clinic, can view appointments, request medication refills, communicate with healthcare providers and much more from MySheridanHealth.
Many options are available to our patients to access medical records, including viewing lab results, medication lists, allergies and immunization records. In today’s world, MySheridanHealth can even be considered a mobile COVID-19 vaccination card. When you have a COVID-19 or influenza test through the hospital — those lab results are posted in the patient portal as soon as testing is completed.
Patients can review summaries of recent office or hospital visits, surgeries or procedures. For example, patients can easily view the dates, history and results of tests and procedures, including colonoscopy, mammography, x-rays, provider visits and more.
Other conveniences of the MySheridanHealth include communication with staff via secure messaging, requesting an appointment, conducting a scheduled video visit or appointment with a provider, accessing forms needed for an upcoming appointment, tracking health conditions and wellness goals, and much more.
Granting access to others
Under certain conditions, you may grant access to your MySheridanHealth account, as in the case of a caregiver needing access in order to manage a patient’s care. This would also apply to parents or legal guardians of children under the age of 18 or those who care for individuals with mental or physical impairments. Or if an individual gives their permission for another person to have access to their medical records.
Enrollment
Signing up for the patient portal is easy. We are offering online enrollment to the patient portal by visiting MySheridanHealth.org on the internet — required information includes:
• Full name
• Date of birth
• Medical record number (This can be found on a copy of a recent hospital bill or by contacting SMH Health Information department at 307-672-1070)
• Your email address
An invitation email will be sent to the patient after online enrollment has been completed.
Those who want to access MySheridanHealth on their mobile phone can download the Heathelife app to obtain quick access.
Privacy
SMH takes great care to protect your health information. MySheridanHealth is completely confidential and meets all federal HIPAA guidelines designed to protect your personal health information.
Community Resource Fair, May 12
Sheridan Memorial Hospital staff will feature MySheridanHealth at the Community Resource Fair hosted by The Hub on Smith May 12 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the community room. Attendees can find out more about MySheridanHealth and the information they can access. SMH staff will be there to assist those interested in signing up for MySheridanHealth. The event is free and open to the public. The Hub is located at 211 Smith St.
For more information, see MySheridanHealth.org, or call the hospital at 307-672-1000.