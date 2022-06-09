Many people know the Sheridan house museum on the hill as the Kendrick Mansion, which is logical. That’s the last name of the people who built this large home and lived there for nearly 50 years. So why is its official name Trail End?
Naming a large home is an old tradition. For example, George Washington retained the name Mount Vernon for his home when he inherited it from his brother, who had named it after a British admiral he’d served with in the West Indies. Thomas Jefferson named his hilltop home Monticello when he built it, which means “little mountain” in Italian. Even the Brooks-Yonkee house on Jefferson Street in Sheridan was originally named Mount View, mostly likely for its unobstructed view of the Bighorn Mountains. What an original owner chose to call their home always meant something to them.
Kendrick family members have told museum staff that John Kendrick named his home Trail End because this was the place to which he intended to retire — the end of his personal trail. That would make sense: He first came to Wyoming on the Texas Trail in 1879 as a penniless orphan cowboy and ended up a wealthy cattle baron. The name Trail End can be found in correspondence about its construction, in diary entries, on early stationery and matching envelopes, and even in Sheridan city directories. It has always been and continues to be known to the family by this name.
Because of its name, visitors also sometimes come to the museum expecting to see exhibits on the sculpture by James Earle Fraser entitled “The End of the Trail.” The house and artwork have nothing to do with each other though, and it’s just coincidence that the names are similar.
Fraser created the first model of his sculpture in 1894, but it was not publicly exhibited until 1915. Construction on the Trail End mansion began in 1908 and was completed in 1913. The original sculpture now resides in the National Cowboy Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. As an interesting aside, John Kendrick was posthumously inducted into the National Cowboy Hall of Fame in 1958.
When the Kendrick family moved out and sold the land to the Sheridan County Historical Society in the late 1960s, the society opened a museum in the mansion and called it the Trail End Historical Center. The historical society later donated the property to the State of Wyoming in 1982, and it was fitting that its new official name became Trail End State Historic Site.
John Kendrick always said that if his family ever ceased to use the building as a home, he hoped it would become some sort of public institution, such as a museum. Now managed by Wyoming State Parks and Historic Sites, this property is maintained as a historic house museum and is open to the public for tours. More information on the home and its history can be found at www.trailend.org.