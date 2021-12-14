Being a rural hospitalist is a lonely life. When there is no cardiologist or pulmonologist or infectious disease specialist, you reach out and hope someone is on the other end of the phone.
Lately it has been a lot of voicemail. Twenty-three hospitals I called one night. Another COVID patient was struggling to breathe. He was fourth on the transfer list at the only large hospital routinely taking Wyoming COVID patients. As I’m leaving at 3 a.m., resigned to the fact that there is no help available and knowing an overflowing COVID unit awaits me in a few hours, they call with “good news.” Three people in line died awaiting transfer and so there is a bed available with a pulmonologist. But in the end, they couldn’t save him either.
My friends, my community, are so caught up in the national debate over who mandates what, but I wish they could see into my world. How do I explain what COVID lungs look like? There is more disease than lung, more white than black on the CT scan. How do I explain that the segmented, unencapsulated genome of the influenza virus is completely different from a coronavirus or that it takes two strong hands to force air into the lungs of a COVID patient when a ventilator cannot generate enough pressure to open them up? I have never seen anything like it. Neither have my colleagues, with well over 100 years of combined clinical experience.
Say what you will about anything else, but the vaccinated are not dying of COVID. Vaccinated people do not have ventilators turned off at age 38 when they don’t wake up after weeks on life support with one organ after another failing. Vaccinated people are not getting medically paralyzed to reduce resistance against a machine trying to push air into their lungs when their bodies have worn out. Vaccinated people are not leaving behind elementary school-age children to grow up without a parent. They aren’t. In my world it’s clear.
Whether it is a belief, an excuse or just a matter of convenience, too many people are turning against vaccination. “I am so young. I have no medical problems. I have a strong immune system.” There is always an excuse not to be vaccinated, but in the end there is always regret, in my world.
I and all my colleagues on the front lines are all voluntarily vaccinated. I do not get kickbacks. I do not get paid by the secret police or the CDC or Bill Gates. There is only one reason I want you to get vaccinated: I do not want to see you in my world.