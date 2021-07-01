Probably one of the questions I get asked the most is, “How much is it worth?” I understand why. Humans are curious creatures and sometimes we just want to know. The answer to this question is always that we don’t share that information and there are a few reasons why museums don’t.
The first reason involves historic value. While we live in a society that is able to assign a monetary value, the historic value of items isn’t so easy to quantify. Not everything in history is a Picasso or the “Mona Lisa.” Much of our history is made up of ordinary objects that played an important role in the lives of those who came before us.
For example, Mary Baertsch was active in Sheridan’s cultural and civic scene. In addition to the roles she played in the community, Mary was a harpist and known to perform for family and friends. In the museum’s collection we have a photo of Mary posing with her harp. What makes this photo historically significant is that we have Mary’s flapper dress that she wore, not only for the photo, but in her everyday life. It’s a stunning beaded and sequined flapper dress that, according to its tag, was handmade in France. This photo and dress play a role in telling the story of Sheridan in the 1920s. However, having historical value doesn’t mean there is a corresponding price tag attached.
The second reason museums don’t share value is that it shapes visitor expectations. The focus shifts away from the “worthless” items showcased and hyper focuses on only one or two. As a society that lives in a numbers world, we automatically assume importance based on the scale we know. If we were to share that an item was worth a million dollars, it creates the automatic impression that the item is the only thing worth seeing or that it’s the most significant piece of the collection. That isn’t true. People flock to the “Mona Lisa,” an artwork of great value, yet fail to turn around and see “The Wedding Feast of Cana” by Paolo Veronese. The painting isn’t hard to miss at 22-inches-by-32-inches, but the value of the “Mona Lisa” means it’s often overlooked.
The third reason museums don’t share this information is security. Museums the world over have had items stolen from their collections for the black market. One of the most famous examples happened in 1990, when 13 works of art were stolen from the Isabella Gardner Museum. Works by Vermeer, Degas and others were pilfered in an elaborate heist that even involved cutting paintings from their frames. Chances are the public will never get to see these works again except in photos.
The next time you are in a museum take a moment to admire the objects and art around you for the stories they tell. Someday museums will tell our stories with the everyday items we leave behind.