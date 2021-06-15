There are several jobs that need a hypothetical thick skin.
Lawyers, I’m sure, need some thick skin. Their entire profession centers around conflict, and I can’t imagine the responses and attacks to their person they receive on a daily basis.
Law enforcement, especially in today’s society, must put behind them the attacks on their entire occupation based on a few bad apples’ actions and move forward with their desire to make the world a better, safer place.
Teachers, administrators, bosses, gracious, where do we end?
I’ll add journalists to that mix. Specifically, our newsroom and similar small-town newsrooms like The Press.
When vocalizing one of the many complaints we receive in the sports department about lack of equal coverage for each team, our sports reporter commented, “I’m a human person,” and it’s stuck with me. Behind a digital facade, people can be ruthless.
There’s a sticky note I’ve had on my work computer with her comment written on it, wanting so much to relay to everyone that there are humans behind the paper printed. And there are people reading the emails sent. And listening to the voicemails left.
And despite what you were told as a kid, sticks and stones break bones and words do hurt.
We’re flesh and bones over here on the other side of the telephone or computer screen. We hear and read those bold complaints and take them to heart. As a staff of three reporters, one photographer and one editor, we do our best to cover all of Sheridan County — population 30,000-plus — with the small but mighty crew we have.
Some complaints are warranted. We will make mistakes, and we own up to that and absolutely want to hear about every mistake so we can correct the historical document we produce daily. These others, though, are what I like to call misguided anger. The outrage over covering Tongue River sports more often than Big Horn. The shame poured upon us for not including a photo with a brief. The disgrace folks tell us to feel for not completing something on their timeline.
We hear you. We care about your concerns. We’re doing our absolute best and promise to respond to your concerns with grace, poise and kindness. I’m sure other human people in other professions that receive feedback like that, too, care about and deeply feel the harsh words written or spoken to them.
Borrowing from a poignant sermon from Cornerstone Church’s Tony Forman June 13 (check it out on YouTube), words cost, words hurt and words last.
Words can also heal and lift up.
I’m asking all to remember that, yes, we are all people and to respond with the same kindness one would wish to receive. Not just for local journalists, but everyone you encounter. Respond, don’t react. Give more grace than guilt.
And above all, be kind.