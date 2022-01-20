Well of course it is!
Or is it?
I’d never even thought about the subject until I recently came across an article written by the late local historian Deck Hunter. The article was published in her booklet, “Silver threads of The Early West and Sheridan County” in 2000. Deck wrote:
“In the early days of Wyoming history, territorial business was conducted in rented buildings in Cheyenne. As talk of a permanent seat for state government came about, other towns dreamed of having the center of business moved to their location.
"In the 1870s, Laramie and Evanston both tried unsuccessfully to have the capital moved. Eventually, Laramie settled for the university, Evanston for the state asylum and Rawlins for the penitentiary. And business, as usual, continued in Cheyenne.
"The capitol building was built in Cheyenne in 1890; and the city fathers thought the matter had been put to rest. But not so. The constitutional convention of 1889 had left the issue open, having not taken a vote but allowing for a popular vote.
"In 1904, an election to finally settle the issue was held. This time, Lander also entered the fray. The campaign was fierce. But the final tally of votes gave Cheyenne 11,781, Lander 8,667 and Casper 3,601. And so, it was settled at last. But not so.
"The state constitution required a majority of all votes cast to determine a winner. Cheyenne had fallen short by 249 votes. So, no capital was officially announced; but, once again, business as usual continued in Cheyenne.
"As late as 1977, legislation was proposed to permanently locate the capital and moved it to Casper. In another attempt to settle the issue, a constitutional amendment was proposed to permanently locate all the state institutions and the capital. But nothing came of these proposals.
"As a result, Wyoming is the only state without a permanently designated capital. Though the rivalry still erupts occasionally between cities, it’s still business as usual in Cheyenne."
So there you have it. Cheyenne became the capital of Wyoming by default because that’s where the capitol building was built — designated or not. Who knew?