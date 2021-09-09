A few years ago I was on a long bike ride with a friend during which we discussed books we were reading. She described a book on stoicism — a word I had heard, but didn’t really know what it meant. She explained it has to do with facing something difficult or emotionally charged, without becoming flustered or complaining.
She went on to describe several strategies for applying stoicism to daily life. One of these strategies was to imagine things could always be worse. As I relayed this theory to my husband a few days later (likely in the midst of some sort of meltdown while packing for a weekend trip), he did his best to embody the philosophy. He commented on the situation at hand, “It could be worse. We could have diarrhea.” And with that, a new catchphrase was born.
Stuck somewhere with closed roads? Home improvement project gone wrong? Overcooked dinner just before your guests arrive? It could be worse: You could have diarrhea.
While imagining the worst-case-scenario can be helpful in lifting your mood from the depths of despair, a second strategy of stoicism can help you avoid that dark place altogether. This one has to do with seeing your position with gratitude instead of frustration.
Let’s look at an example from the world of rock climbing. When two people are climbing a steep wall that requires multiple rope lengths (also known as pitches), there are two different roles for the climbers. The person who goes first is known as the lead climber and they place safety equipment in the wall and assume the risk of falling. The second person follows the rope up and has less risk of a dangerous fall, but they typically carry a backpack containing both climbers’ extra clothing, food and water.
I have spent hundreds of hours in both the leader and follower role while climbing. Interestingly, I nearly always count my blessings that I’m not in the opposite position. While lead climbing through a tricky section of rock I think to myself, “Thank goodness I don’t have to carry an extra 10lbs in an awkward backpack right now.” When following the pitch, I also rationalize my good fortune by thinking, “I bet this move was scary on lead, I’m glad I’m the follower on this pitch.”
This subtle mind trick leaves me believing I have always drawn the lucky role. I have found it also works in daily life. As you likely know from my last column, my husband and I had our first child a few weeks ago. There have been more than a few sleepless nights as we sort out what this little guy needs and who is going to provide it.
About a week into the parenting journey we spoke with our neighbors about how it is all going. My husband said, “I have the easy job, I don’t have to feed him.” This surprised me, because I had recently found myself thinking, “My overnight shifts taking care of the baby are so much easier than Brian’s, I can always fall back on the magical power of breastfeeding.”
It doesn’t really matter who objectively has the easier job or who gets an extra 30 minutes of blissful sleep. What matters is while we are both awake in the middle of the night with a screaming child, the rationalization for each of us is: I am the “lucky one.”
In rock climbing, parenting and life, there are challenging moments. Having a “grass is greener on the other side” mentality will constantly lead to frustration and feeling the victim. Choosing to instead see the benefits of the position will produce gratitude and optimism.
Next time you find yourself in a difficult set of circumstances, steal a few tricks from stoicism. And truly, if gratitude doesn’t do the trick, a single phrase will work for most situations: “It could be worse, you could have diarrhea.”