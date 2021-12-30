Have you ever wanted to give your special holiday dinners "just a little something extra" in the way you arrange the food? In today’s cooking and home decorating magazines, one can find articles and photos about doing this, and the same was true in Eula Kendrick’s time.
Eula Kendrick and her husband, U.S. Sen. John B. Kendrick, built the Sheridan mansion named “Trail End,” which was completed in 1913. Today, it’s an historic house museum that is open to the public for tours. Walking into the home is like stepping back in time: almost everything on exhibit is original. Trail End also houses a large archival collection, which includes Mrs. Kendrick’s personal, handwritten recipe book.
In it, she devoted entire sections to giving details for myriad ways food could be creatively presented, complete with a sketch next to each entry. She doesn’t always say where the idea came from, but it could have been from a luncheon she'd attended, a magazine or her own imagination.
Tomato salad with crabmeat
• Scoop and peel tomatoes
• Stuff with boned crabmeat
• Serve around edge of platter with mayonnaise turned upside down in center
• Serve chilled
Potato candles
• Peel potatoes (boiled and cold)
• Cut into round lengths like candles
• Peel with a fluted knife
• Stick carrot bit like flame in top
• Heat carefully in steamer and serve with butter sauce, or as garnish
Dill pickle sandwich
• Round white or brown bread slices
• Spread with butter or cheese
• Arrange with tiny strips of pickle radiating from center, with pimento in center
Stuffed watermelon
• Cut in half lengthwise
• Scoop out and fill with cherry sherbet or ice cream with cherry sherbet on top
• Arrange chocolate (drops, tiny) for seeds, or almonds for seeds
Cucumbers and radishes
This dish was served at a 1930 White House dinner Mrs. Kendrick attended. It was part of the second course, which also included “fried white fish planked with browned mashed potatoes put through pastry bag.”
• Peel cucumbers with scalloped knife and season with oil dressing
• Arrange around edge of flat silver dish
• Heap grated radish (with red skins) in center and serve
• Season at last minute with salt lightly shaken over radish
• May place cuks [cucumbers] closer and arrange radishes round outside edge, too.
After reading all of this, you may be surprised to learn that Mrs. Kendrick herself admitted she didn’t like to cook and wasn’t very good at it. However, as a former first lady of Wyoming and then a U.S. senator’s wife, she did her fair share of entertaining and was known as an excellent hostess. These notes were detailed and probably written with her cook in mind so they could be recreated for her own parties.
The saying is just as true today as it was then — it’s all about the presentation! Maybe you’ll keep some of these ideas in mind the next time you want to dress up your meal and impress your guests.