In my own experience in learning to swim, I recollect being so anxious to learn this skill, I snuck into swim lessons at our local outdoor swimming pool.
Excitement and anticipation were part of my emotions anytime a swimming pool, beach or lake was part of the day’s plan. There is something about being granted the rites of passage of swimming out to the raft from the beach or proceed across the line separating the shallow and deep water. This entry is a result of swimming a certain distance to prove your worth in the water.
For a surprising percentage of non-swimming adults, just being near a body of water causes negative feelings, ranging from discomfort to spellbound fear simply because they never learned to swim. A 1998 Gallop Poll found 141 million Americans (64%) were afraid in deep water. An estimated 37% of U.S. adults cannot swim 25 yards, the length of a typical recreation center facility.
In 2009, a study by Total Aquatic Programming found 59% of American drownings were adults. 2021 found adults accounted for 72% of American drownings. From July 2008 to July 2021, Wyoming had 60 drownings encompassing babies to adults during this time period.
If adults learn to swim, chances are higher entire families can be safe in and around water.
Often cited statistics reveal when parents are swimmers, their offspring most likely will be taught to swim.
There are a number of reasons people reach adulthood without swimming skills. If this is the case, the quality of life for parents and grandparents can be compromised. Not being able to safely supervise children in and around water can be a stumbling block in the upbringing of water-safe children.
Adult aquatic awareness is crucial in having an extra layer of protection against accidents in aquatic settings.
The upside to this is it’s never too late to learn and to tack on a New Year’s Resolution for 2022. Taking the plunge into swimming lessons later in life enhances many lifetime benefits. Rotation and elongation of the upper and lower torso increases flexibility. Cardiorespiratory fitness, lung capacity, improved circulation and muscle tone contribute to swimming’s holistic benefits. Blood pressure can be reduced and remains comparatively low due to the horizontal body position when swimming.
Swimming is less demanding on your joints than weight-bearing activities like running. You’ll gain confidence once you establish forward motion, buoyancy and balance in the water. It can feel like a spectacular unexplored frontier through which you just splashed.
It’s normal to feel nervous.
There’s an entire cross-section of feelings and emotions with learning to swim. It is common for adults to feel scared or embarrassed. For some, just getting in the water and putting your face in it is a big deal.
Joining group lessons, because of the social interaction and ability to learn from and support others, augments the learning process. Adults are very fast visual learners in this productive environment.
The simple idea of initially walking around a pool in shallow water with swimmers can reassure many. As one moves along, the hurdle of putting their head under water for the first time can be attributed to walking around in waist-deep water.
Then you have some people who find it a whole new life experience. They are embracing it. They want to enjoy the lifestyle and be around water, banishing the thought of being a lifelong shallow-ender.
Swimming progress is measured on your existing ability and fitness level. You could learn in two months; you could learn in two years — it’s a very individual thing. Attending weekly lessons at a minimum will keep you progressing. Getting your body to successfully interface with the water is a catalyst to beginning steps in becoming linear and propulsive on the aquatic highway.
When learning to swim as an adult, your classmates are luckily other adults, so it’s not quite as embarrassing as sitting in class with kindergartners. Yet you’re still out there in public, flailing around in an attempt to figure out basic skills the average second-grader has mastered. You know it, and everyone around you knows it.
Learning to swim takes confidence, control and a respect of the water. If you can learn to overcome and minimize your fear of the water, then feeling safe and swimming comfortably can be a natural, predictable result.