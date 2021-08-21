I am sure many of you are finding this summer a bit daunting. There was the hope the news about the COVID-19 pandemic would be more positive, but now we have the Delta variant and add to the air we breathe has become hazy from the forest fires burning across the West.
Fires are common in the West, and this year is particularly bad. It is hard to wake up and be unable to see our wonderful mountains. Most of you know that breathing smoke is not healthy, but you may not know that increased levels of smoke in the air increase your risk for infections and therefore increase your chance of getting COVID.
The particles in smoke cause inflammation in the lungs, which can increase the severity of infectious respiratory illness.
A study completed by researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that in California and Washington COVID infections and deaths attributable to daily exposure to smoke were increased significantly.
Smoke is composed of gases and particles. Some of the particles give smoke the typical smell and make the sky hazy. These can cause coughing and trigger asthma attacks. Particles are identified as PM 10 and PM 2.5. We can smell and see the haze from the larger particles, and these can be filtered by masking. The particles that are the smallest, less than 2.5 microns, are the ones that will do the most damage. Once we breathe these in, they remain in our body, as they cannot be removed by breathing or coughing.
It is important to know what the air quality is in your location. The Environmental Protection Agency developed the Air Now app that identifies the various pollutants in the air and rates the safety of breathing that air. Air quality is also reported on the Weather Channel. Pay particular attention to the levels of the different particles particularly the PM 2.5 levels. People with asthma or other lung conditions, the elderly and the very young are more at risk from the pollution caused by all the particles in smoke.
So, what can you do? It is important to stay inside with the windows closed when air quality is poor. Check the air quality in your area and if you must go out, a snugly fitting N95 or KN95 mask will reduce exposure to PM10 and some of the PM 2.5 particles. Do not participate in strenuous physical activity and try to avoid activities that require you to take deep breaths in areas of poor air quality. Finally, see your health care provider if you experience shortness of breath or wheezing.
I am hoping for rain and to see our wonderful mountains again, but in the meantime, limit being outside, and wear a mask if you have to be out.