This summer, my family took an epic adventure, or as we coined it, “The National Park Extravaganza.” In early June we began the journey at the Grand Canyon and headed north, hitting a total of five national parks including: Zion, Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef and Arches.
During this adventure, both myself and my fourth-grade daughter read a historical fiction called "Across the Wide and Lonesome Prairie: The Oregon Trail Diary of Hattie Campbell." It goes without saying, our experience was vastly different from pioneers who weathered all of the elements, hardships and risks without any of our modern advancements and certainly without the nationwide infrastructure that allows us to undertake such an adventure in just more than a week’s time.
Yet, surprisingly, many of the Oregon Trail themes presented in our travel experience. Here is a short list of similarities I identified:
• Food was uncertain and not what we wanted it to be.
• Bathrooms were uncertain and not what we wanted them to be.
• My children suffered many ailments: real and imagined.
• Big bugs. Really big bugs. Also camel spiders.
• Sand and dust were in every part of us and in everything we owned.
• Worker shortage across the country meant closed restaurants, stores and other amenities (occasionally it even affected our ice cream intake).
• Desolate country; small town after small town that made Sheridan look like a shiny metropolitan area.
• A certain degree of anxiety encountering strangers in circumstances ranging from public bathrooms to odd, fellow campers.
• Cut off from the outside world. In our case, this meant stretches of no cellphone or radio signal.
• Viewing the most breathtaking sites that spurred so many questions, like: How does this exist? How do these colors exist? Does all nature look like faces? Or animals? How can a tree grow here? How could anyone ever cross this terrain?
• Dreaming of the home we left and if we should just turn around and leave this adventure to return to it.
I finished the book as we pulled into our final campground in Moab. The book ends sharing about all of the families that did not know each other but supported one another on the trail. I looked around at the KOA parents who shared the look of exhaustion, and heat, and, possibly, a hair too much family time.
Alone, but together, like wagon trains full of settlers that knew nothing of each other until this formation of groupings, for safety on their journey across the country. Children mingling and playing. Instead of mules versus oxen, our experience was more like tents versus campers or motorhomes.
But, we were all there wanting something really good for our families. While it is a stretch to compare settlers to tired campers; between the card games, singing, storytelling and some significant memory-making, some parts of the human experience throughout history are much closer to each other than we allow ourselves to imagine.