Many of us operate on a need to know basis. I’ll use myself as an example.
I’m frequently asked questions about caregiving and resources to include the big question, “Will Medicare cover a professional caregiver in a home?" Well, this is the year that I need to find out what Medicare covers because, you guessed it, when my birthday arrives in 2022, I’d better be ready.
A wonderful friend and volunteer at The Hub on Smith, Nancy, is a resource beyond amazing and will guide you in the right direction. I’ve done quite a bit of research on my own because as I mentioned, I frequently get asked about Medicare coverage. The website medicare.gov/coverage/home-health-services has some very good information and I am told it is very reliable.
Medicare is split into three basic parts: Parts A, B and D. Part A is hospital insurance while Part B is medical insurance and Part D is prescription drug coverage. There is a Part C designed as an alternative to Parts A and B, and Medigap, a supplement to Parts A and B that fills in gaps in insurance and is sold by private insurance companies.
I was advised that the time period to get Medicare coverage was three months prior to your birthday, your birthday month and three months after your birthday. This will eliminate any penalties that could result from not having appropriate Medicare coverage once you are eligible. Don’t hesitate to call The Hub and schedule your appointment to get your questions answered by an efficient and knowledgeable person! AARP also offers a Medicare Enrollment Guide Resource website or phone number (866) 761-5190 for guidance in navigating this guide. www.aarp.org/health/medicare-insurance/enrollment-guide
I have been asked numerous times if Medicare will cover 24-hour-a-day care at home – the answer seems to be NO! Not that this wouldn’t be tremendous help to a caregiver or someone living alone and needing this type of help. Several agencies in the area provide this type of support. There are programs that a person may financially qualify for which can help them with services to remain in their homes. Home delivered meals is another service that Medicare does not cover but again there are programs to help cover the cost of these expenses and provide you with a healthy meal. Homemaker services like shopping, cleaning and laundry can help you stay in your home but these services are not covered by Medicare. Because not everyone has the ability to navigate via websites, it is very helpful to have someone assist you find the best Medicare coverage that works for you.
There is a part in Medicare coverage that explains what being “homebound” actually means. Many people qualify for services because their doctor certified they in fact are homebound. The Medicare site that I referred to above states that being “homebound” does allow you to leave your home for medical treatment or short, infrequent absences for non-medical reasons, like attending religious services.
Medicare can be quite complicated and there is a long list of rules and requirements for each of its core features. The scope of coverage is quite broad, which makes it worth the time and energy spent in researching the intricacies of each part and plan.