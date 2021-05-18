Inspired by a group of locals encouraging commuters to bicycle their way to work instead of drive, I pulled my bicycle out for the second time this spring season and rode to work for the first time in more than a year.
With two dramatic bicycle wrecks in my recent adult history, I always have to learn how to ride a bicycle again before hitting the open roads.
I purchased my bicycle when I lived with my brother and sister-in-law in Fort Collins, Colorado. It’s a bicyclists’ haven over there, which makes sense because of the similarly lovely spring/summer/fall weather to that of Sheridan and Colorado State University residing there. Unlike Sheridan, though, Fort Collins’ bicycle commuter lanes are plentiful and drivers — while still typically unamused by the bikers with whom they must share the road — are used to sharing the main roadways with bicyclists.
After learning, sadly, that the Wyoming Department of Transportation does not have the budget to implement bicycle-specific lanes in Sheridan in its current financial state, I became determined to toughen up and learn how to be a confident bicyclist and own the road, as the group of locals relayed in travel tips garnered from Sheridan Police Chief Travis Koltiska.
So, Sunday night, my bike was sitting just inside my front door with my U-lock and helmet waiting, as well as my coffee mug and water bottle secured for a trip with no spills.
Now, I’m not a novice bike commuter. When I lived downtown, I’d bike to work every day I could during the summer — which, admittedly, was not often as I typically would run all over the county for interviews and other coverage as a reporter and needed a motorized vehicle.
But Monday morning, I felt like a novice bike commuter, especially when I hit Main Street and Coffeen Avenue.
Known generally as one of the more dangerous intersections, even for pedestrians, I opted to dismount my bicycle and walk through the crosswalk to the next block, then jet off Main Street and take Gould Street all the way to The Press. But that’s not bravely owning the road, you say? You’re right. I chickened out for fear of someone not paying attention to a measly bicyclist and getting slammed into tomorrow.
While I don’t anticipate everyone following the urging of this small group of folks, it may do Sheridan well for those who are able and willing to commute via bicycle to work during the good weather days, forcing all commuters to learn how to share the road. In my experience, I bet I would have been just fine owning my lane and riding through that intersection, and I could have maybe eased a driver into learning how to commute with a bicyclist to boot.
While Sheridan has a ways to go before it becomes a bike-commuter-friendly community, it’d be good for everyone to learn the art of sharing the road.