In Wyoming and the world we have been suffering from a new viral illness over the past 18 months. COVID-19 disease and the responses recommended by our political bureaucracies and public health agencies have overturned our lives. It has been a struggle to learn about this new disease and discover scientifically justified and effective responses. Fear of the unknown seems to be driving much policy thinking. I humbly offer my perspective on coronavirus treatment issues as a Johns Hopkins trained, retired orthopedist doing continuing research on diabetic neuropathy and foot ulcers. I am fully vaccinated and do not regret this.
There are some things we do know about the coronavirus pandemic. Almost all people survive the infection, specifically 95% to over 99.5% depending on age. Surviving coronavirus is only a bit less likely than is expected from the recurring influenzas that we live with annually without particular anxiety.
Should we be so fearful?
Rapid development of inoculations intended to protect and vaccinate us from COVID-19 are available and have without question had some benefit. But they are not protecting us from getting “breakthrough” infections ourselves nor transmitting infection to others though we might not ourselves be symptomatic. And we learn that injection efficacy against coronavirus infection is estimated in highly vaccinated Israel to have decreased by at least one-third for newly mutated variants like “delta.” Fortunately there seems to be undiminished protection from hospitalization, severe disease and death.
Effective and safe medicines already FDA approved and having decades of experience in treatment of other conditions are known and have proven activity in early COVID-19 treatment. Specifically, intravenous monoclonal antibody treatments like Regeneron infusion have shown benefits for certain high risk people. This is intermittently available locally due to ongoing nationwide shortage, and government agencies have now usurped authority to assign the distribution of Regeneron doses to states. FDA approved oral drugs Ivermectin and to lesser degree Hydroxychloroquine are both scientifically proven to have significant benefit to reduce hospitalization and death when used early in the disease course.
Ivermectin is an oral medication that has been used in humans since the 1980s. Initially approved and used for parasite diseases when it was discovered that it prevented a fly-borne disease called African River Blindness or onchocerciasis, Ivermectin has almost eliminated that blindness that used to affect up to 10% of the population in central Africa. Since then, over 3 billion doses have been safely administered to humans, and the 2015 Nobel Prize for medicine was awarded to the researchers that pioneered Ivermectin development. World Health Organization calls it an “essential” medicine. Central Africa in this pandemic has had minimal coronavirus mortality, as is true where Ivermectin treatments have been embraced in places such as the populous Uttar Pradesh state in north India, in Japan, our neighbor Mexico and over 70 other countries. Why is the U.S. behind the ball?
The FDA has not yet recommended Ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19. But recent, peer-reviewed scientific studies have shown Ivermectin is effective to prevent hospitalization and death when used early in outpatient COVID-19 infection, or prophylactically (preventatively) to avoid infection, or late in serious disease. The experience in India is enlightening where this summer 2021 the delta mutation spread was quickly suppressed, but only in states which made Ivermectin widely available. One has to wonder why this encouraging information is hardly known here in the U.S.
I encourage all to do your own information research and come to an informed decision on these medicines as alternatives for protecting or recovering your health.
There are two initiatives available to us locally.
First, you can participate locally in ongoing research trials of the effectiveness in coronavirus disease of FDA approved drugs fluvoxamine, fluticasone, ivermectin and metformin. These large studies are managed by University of Minnesota and the National Institutes of Health (see covidout.com and activ6study.org). The Sheridan hospital can provide more detail and registration information.
Secondly, it is possible to obtain a prescription for Ivermectin from a doctor if you have decided to use this option. Information on the science validating Ivermectin use is available online at covid19criticalcare.com (Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance) and bird-group.org (British Ivermectin Recommendation Development Group). The FLCCC Alliance site details how and where medical grade Ivermectin can be obtained. Yes, BIRD and FLCCC are proponent groups, and they are founding members of the just-formed World Council for Health. But as you will see, their conclusions and recommendations are based upon reported and published clinical study data plus combined multiple study meta analysis and their coronavirus bedside clinical experiences and insights. Worldcouncilforhealth.org provides a downloadable COVID Treatment Guide of recommendations.
I hope our Wyoming community, the nation and world will come to informed and intelligent decisions based on the science we do have and will develop further as time progresses. Historically, it is most likely this pandemic disease burns itself out and comes under control via herd immunity as have past respiratory virus epidemics. This should encourage us. Judicious use of tools such as vaccines, antibody infusions, Ivermectin and other repurposed and fully approved medications can all be a part of getting control of COVID-19 disease. None should be ignored. Humanity will survive best with all safe and effective options in use.