Recreation sports leagues not only play a role in athlete development, they help build community. Local sports leagues are inclusive by nature and allow for a wide range of participation not dependent on ability or socioeconomic status. Healthy and active communities are dependent on recreation opportunities, whether it’s a sports league, accessible park or municipal swimming pool.
Affordable youth activities are essential, especially during the summer season. Sports leagues provide opportunities for youth to develop athletic skills and learn how to work as a team. Additionally, self-discipline and time management are often outcomes of participation in local leagues. There are many unhealthy distractions available to youth, supporting participation in local recreation opportunities will pay off for those young people in their future.
Adult recreation sports leagues create a community of folks who enjoy being active and often have a passion for the sport. Check out the softball games happening at the Sheridan Community Softball Complex during the summer and you can watch people pursuing a healthy, active lifestyle and creating memories with their friends.
There is a long history of local sports leagues in Sheridan County. From the early to mid 20th century, the small mining communities of Acme, Monarch, Kooi and other communities in the Tongue River Valley had baseball and softball teams. These teams represented true community leagues, playing on rough fields in pursuit of the enjoyment of the game.
Organizations in Sheridan County have long supported healthy and active youth. The Quarterback Club played a major role in developing Little Guy Football and Webb Wright Baseball. The construction of John Oatts Ball Fields and Dan Madia Field were largely a community effort.
The Sheridan Athletic Association and Thorne-Rider Foundation have long supported improvements to Thorne-Rider Park. Having safe places to play is essential to providing recreational opportunities. Our community has benefited greatly from the philanthropy of these organizations.
Since the 1970s the Sheridan Recreation District has operated with the goal of supporting a healthy and active community. As organizations transitioned and changed the Sheridan Recreation District began to operate leagues like Little Guy Football and Webb Wright Baseball. We have expanded, pursuing the development of youth softball for grades K-8, youth basketball and operating Kendrick Park Pool previously ran by the Lions Club.
Adult sports leagues play a large role in our organization. A year-round effort, softball, basketball, volleyball and flag football leagues are offered. Local businesses have supported these teams — some for many years — and have allowed for a healthy outlet for adults in the community.
Local sports leagues provide the opportunity for anyone to play. Inclusiveness is a core value of the Sheridan Recreation District and our goal is to integrate that value into all of our leagues. Athlete development is important, but opportunity and access to quality programs and spaces for all members of the Sheridan community is essential. Regardless of economic status or athletic skills, as a community we have the responsibility to support healthy and active opportunities.