As I get older, my soap box seems to grow taller. And, boy oh boy, do I step up on that box when I hear the phrase, “You do you.”
This is a very popular phrase/mantra among my youngest associates, and it is generally flippantly stated in an almost singsong response. As soon as it is uttered, my nerves are immediately abraded. Given, it could be interpreted as people just needing to be accountable for themselves and their own happiness. Yet when I hear it in the context of conversations, it is more often applied to mean, “we are all just lone wolves and you only need to be responsible for yourself and to what makes you happy.”
At best, it seems short-sighted. At worst, it feels like a slogan for a terrible culture where self-serving goals and ambitions are encouraged and rewarded. Truly a motto for limiting your scope of caring.
The Center for Vital Community once brought a speaker to Sheridan who identified grocery carts in parking lots as a measurement for the health of a community. If grocery carts are left scattered throughout the parking lot, it means people in that community don’t care enough to put away their cart, or furthermore, put away an additional cart so that it doesn’t accidentally roll into a parked car or take up parking spots.
The “you do you” mantra would tell you to only put away the cart if it serves your best interest. But isn’t it in all of our best interest to take the extra step to help someone else? Our lives are so tangled up with one another that certainly if you considered your best interest one level deeper, you would see how tied it is to the health of your family, friends and community. So I am left wondering, how do we teach our youth to look one level deeper at their best interest?
I recently stumbled across a famous allegory known as the Long Spoons. Somehow I made it many years without ever hearing this powerfully simple example of why it is truly in our best interest to care for another.
The abbreviated version of the story is that both heaven and hell have plenty of food and very long spoons (imagine spoon bowls attached to broom length handles). In heaven, people eat plenty because they feed the person across the table with the long spoon. Yet in hell, they are all starving as they fail to independently feed themselves with the unwieldy long spoon.
There are myriad versions of this story across the world in which the food is different and one version in which people’s arms will not bend and the cutlery is normal sized. Different forms of the story are present in the teachings of many major religions including Jewish, Hindu, Buddhist and Christian. Different details, and yet the story’s theme is constant; cooperation with others is the difference between heaven and hell. So simple and so powerful.
I plan to tell this story to my own daughters and any other kids who unwittingly cross my path. Because, when we stop thinking about others and serving others, we set ourselves up to starve literally and figuratively.